After some rainfall last night and this morning, the remainder of the work and school week looks good with pleasant temperatures and dry conditions. Expect 70s for highs by day and 40s and 50s at night through the start of fall on Saturday. Another storm system may impact the region later next weekend bringing a return to the chance for some rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
After some morning rain with a cold front crossing the region, we dry things out today with nothing more than a passing shower this afternoon due to some instability. Clouds break for some sunshine as high temperatures reach the low and mid 70s. Mainly clear conditions tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 50s.
REST OF THE WEEK
For the remainder of the week, look for partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure controls our weather pattern. Highs should be mainly in the mid 70s each afternoon and the humidity will remain a non-factor. Overnight lows will stay nice and comfortable for sleeping and generally in the 50s (more 40s possible Tuesday night). The early outlook for next weekend shows mainly a dry start with Saturday likely being the better of the two days under fair skies and highs in the mid 70s. Forecast guidance however is hinting at an area of low pressure trying to creep up the coast and this may spread some rain our way which is right now centered around Saturday night into Sunday. Uncertainty remains however on exact timing and track of this low pressure system, so stay tuned throughout the week as changes to next weekend’s forecast are a good possibility.
