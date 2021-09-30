We're wrapping up September with some crisp and quiet early fall weather. The days are comfortable with a good deal of sunshine and an occasional breeze, and the nights are increasingly cool and clear, with lows dipping deep into the 40s.
And that's our weather reality for the next three days, with partly sunny skies through Saturday with highs in the mid 60s on Thursday and Friday inching up to the low 70s over the weekend.
All good things must come to an end however, and that end may arrive on Sunday and even more so early next week, as clouds and rain chances are both on the rise from Sunday through Tuesday. While a soaking rain is not likely, some showers are expected as a slow-moving front approaches from the west.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Expect a pair of partly sunny days, with cool and crisp starts in the 40s and comfortably mild finishes in the mid to upper 60s, a bit cooler than average (low 70s) for this time of year.
Thursday and Friday nights will see some widespread low 40s overnight, with some upper 30s in the Poconos and normally colder spots.
Look for the fall color to really explode over the next week or two with these long cool nights helping to kick start the process.
SATURDAY
This will be the better weekend day, with mostly sunny skies and a slightly milder and more seasonable finish with highs in the low 70s. High pressure will slide off the coast, and that will allow a slow-moving cold front to start creeping in our direction later in the weekend into early next week.
SUNDAY
Sunday may not end up all that bad, but it does look like clouds will be on the increase as our cold front slowly creeps east. Showers are possible later in the day and overnight, although we may eke out a mainly dry morning and even part or most of the afternoon.
Highs will be in the low 70s despite the increase in clouds, thanks to a milder southwest wind ahead of our front.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Mostly cloudy skies are expected Monday and Tuesday as our front approaches on Monday and eases on through the area Tuesday. Both days will have the chance for some showers, with the possibility of a thunderstorm on Tuesday right along the front.
Neither day will be a washout, with highs around 70 degrees and milder overnight lows thanks to the clouds, mostly in the mid to upper 50s.