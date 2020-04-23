High pressure brought chilly and windy, but also dry and sunny, conditions to the area on Wednesday. As that high pushed off the East Coast last night, a warm front associated with a low pressure centered over the Ohio River Valley lifted northward through Pennsylvania and New Jersey into first thing this morning. Skies turned mostly cloudy last night, and while most were dry, it’s not out of the question a few spots saw a sprinkle for flurry with the approach of the warm front. Lows dropped down into the mid and upper 30s. While a sprinkle or flurry will also be possible this morning, much of Thursday will be dry before a steadier rain moves in from the south and west late in the day into tonight as the center of the low pressure system nears. That low, its accompanying cold front and any leftover rain will exit the Eastern Seaboard late in the day on Friday with 1.0" to 1.5" of rain falling across the area, most of which will occur tonight into Friday morning. Friday night into Saturday a weak area of high pressure will slide across the region resulting in a brief dry stint. By Saturday night the next area of low pressure will be taking aim on Pennsylvania. This low will also be approaching from the Ohio River Valley so look for the rain to overspread the area from southwest to northeast late Saturday or Saturday night and continue through much of the day on Sunday. This low may not result in the soaking rain we receive late today into Friday, but another .50" to 1.0" rain seems possible at this point.
TODAY
The warm front associated with the aforementioned low will lift north of Pennsylvania today, but it won't result in much warmth or rain. In fact, aside from a sprinkle or flurry early on today, most of the day will be dry before the steadier rain arrives closer to sunset and then continues overnight, becoming heavy at times. Again, even with the warm front lifting to our north, don't expect much warmth today. Temperatures will be warmer than they were on Wednesday, but with limited sunshine, temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 50s. Winds will be much lighter however compared to Wednesday, so all-in-all, it should feel noticeably warmer compared to Wednesday.
TONIGHT
Our aforementioned low pressure system will make its way across West Virginia overnight tonight spreading a steady, and sometimes heavy, rain across the area. With milder and more moisture laden air riding overtop of a colder ground thanks to some recent cold nights, look for areas of fog to develop. The damp and gloomy conditions tonight will prevent temperatures from really bottoming out, so expect lows to only drop into the mid 40s. If anyone will have to travel overnight, you’ll want to be on the lookout for ponding on roadways.
FRIDAY
The low and its accompanying cold front will exit to the east on Friday during the late afternoon and early evening hours. This means the rain will linger through the morning and into the afternoon before tapering off from west to east. Rainfall totals for this two-day event will generally be between 1.0" and 1.5" with locally higher amounts possible. The further south and east you go, especially from the I-95 corridor south and east, it seems the more rain you’ll see. In the wake of this storm system there may be a few breaks of sunshine just prior to sunset but most of the clearing will occur Friday night as high pressure starts to build in from Southeastern Canada. Temperatures on Friday will be a tad lower than Thursday as they top out in the lower and middle 50s.
SATURDAY
High pressure will be fleeting on Saturday, so after starting out with sunshine in the morning the clouds will lower and thicken through the afternoon and into the evening as our next low moves in from the Ohio River Valley. A little rain may develop by day's end on Saturday, especially toward Central Pennsylvania, but most will hold off until after sundown on Saturday. With some sunshine and mainly dry conditions expected on Saturday, temperatures will finally respond somewhat as they return to the more seasonable middle 60s.
SUNDAY
As the low travels northeast through Pennsylvania on Sunday we'll deal with occasional rain and drizzle, which may extend into Sunday night before tapering off. This round of rain won't be the soaking rain we saw at the end of the workweek, but you can expect around .50" to 1.0" for most locations. The clouds and rain will knock temperatures back a notch as the retreat into the middle 50s.
MONDAY
Sunday’s low pressure system should be exiting away to our north over New England on Monday, but it appears the system will still be close enough to provide us with some wrap-around moisture in the form of mostly cloudy skies and even a shower or two. Winds out of the northwest will also become gusty providing a reinforcing shot of cool air to the region. Look for highs Monday to only reach the middle 50s, but it will feel like it’s in the 40s at times due to the wind.