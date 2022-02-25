As promised, Mother Nature delivered an icy mix Thursday night, with a bit of snow and sleet and more than anything else unfortunately, freezing rain. Up to a quarter to a half inch of ice across the area led to slick travel and ice-covered trees, cars, sidewalks, and power lines early Friday morning. But thankfully, the storm departed fairly quickly and temperatures rose above freezing during the day on Friday, allowing the ice to quickly melt and road conditions to dramatically improve. We now get the chance to dry things out over the weekend and likely remain dry through most of next week, with no big storms in sight and really no little ones either, with few if any chances for a rain or snow shower or two. Two shots of cold air will keep Saturday and Monday noticeably colder (highs in the low 30s) than every other day through next week (seasonable highs in the low to mid 40s). Overall though, February will end fairly quietly albeit a bit cold at times and March will begin the same way, like a lamb so they say.
TONIGHT
While much of the ice had a chance to melt with above freezing temps Friday afternoon, any standing water or lingering slush and ice will refreeze overnight as skies trend partly to mostly clear and temperatures drop well below freezing as the first of two cold shots in the next three days settles in. It will be a brisk and cold night with lows in the upper teens and the winds making it feel a bit colder.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the colder weekend day, yet a partly to mostly sunny day with a noticeable breeze around 10-15 mph and highs in the mid 30s, but with that modest breeze keeping wind chills below freezing throughout the day. Mostly clear skies and light winds Saturday night will allow for temperatures to get down closer to 20 degrees overnight.
SUNDAY
Sunday won't be as cold, but will be the windier day ahead of a cold front that delivers a reinforcing shot of cold air for Monday. Look for sunshine to mix with some increasing clouds later Sunday, and for highs to make it to around 40-45 degrees by afternoon. But factor in a brisk westerly breeze at 15-25mph with higher gusts, and it will feel colder. A quick snow shower, some flurries, or perhaps a squall in the Poconos, are possible as that cold front slides through Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
February will go out like a lamb, granted a very cold one on Monday, then March comes in like a less cold lamb on Tuesday, with both days featuring partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs on Monday will only be around 30 degrees, but we bounce back up into the more seasonable low 40s on the first day of March Tuesday. As the week rolls on, the slow and steady warming trend should continue, as should the mostly dry weather.
LATER NEXT WEEK
A seasonable and fairly tranquil stretch of weather looks to be in store for the second half of next week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day and highs mostly in the low to mid 40s, close to where they should be this time of year. There could be a few rain or snow showers Wednesday night with a weak disturbance to our north, but a mainly dry forecast will be the rule.
