On this Thanksgiving, let’s all give thanks to Mother Nature, for allowing the early morning rain to depart a few hours ahead of schedule, and allowing the sunshine to appear from midday through our Turkey Day afternoon. As promised, it was an unseasonably warm Thanksgiving, even with the damp start, with highs into the low to mid 60s for most of us. While the rest of the holiday weekend won’t be quite as warm, temperatures are expected to remain above average through Monday. Keep in mind our average high for late November is actually only in the upper 40s, so anything above 50 is better than expected for this time of year. For Black Friday and again on Monday, it’s upper 50s, with low 50s tucked in between for Saturday and Sunday. While we’re partly to mostly sunny and dry for the next three days, early next week will likely begin with a windswept and soaking rain as a strong storm comes up the Appalachians on Monday with some heavier rain. Brisk and colder weather follows that storm for the rest of next week, as highs drop into the 40s starting Tuesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies average out clear to partly cloudy overnight and it will remain fairly mild, at least by late November standards, with overnight lows around 40 degrees. So it will be all clear weather-wise if you’re heading out to grab some of those early Black Friday deals.
FRIDAY
A great weather deal for Black Friday shoppers, although not quite as warm as Thanksgiving. Expect partly sunny skies and highs around 55 to 60 degrees, a mild and dry day for holiday shopping or perhaps putting up those Christmas decorations, as the weather cooperate for both.
THIS WEEKEND
A weak cold front will pass through early in the day on Saturday with little fanfare, only a slight shot of slightly cooler temperatures behind it. Otherwise, high pressure will be in charge of our weather as temperatures ease a bit lower into the low 50s both weekend days, but still a little above average for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday, before clouds return Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A more sizable storm will track up along the Appalachians on Monday, and bring a round of wet and windy weather to start next week on Monday. With a track up the mountains, the snow will remain well to our west through the Ohio Valley, but a soaking rain is likely for us for most of the day on Monday, along with some gusty southeast winds. Colder weather will ride some blustery winds in come the middle of the week as our storm departs, but drier weather builds in as well.
