SHORT TERM FORECAST
 

TODAY: Partly Sunny.  High: 56.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy.  Low: 39.

TOMORROW: Becoming Very Sunny.  Breezy Afternoon.  High: 53.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny.  High: 56.

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

Friday, we'll have partly sunny skies. On Saturday, we start out partly sunny and then get very sunny and a little breezy in the afternoon. It's cooler on Saturday because a weak cold front crosses over us tonight. That's actually what keeps the skies partly cloudy tonight.

On Sunday, enjoy mostly sunny skies because a soaker is on the way for Monday.  The rain arrives Monday morning, and the rain will be heavy and steady in the afternoon and evening.  We'll get close to an inch of rain.

We're dry on Tuesday, but we'll keep a lot of clouds in the sky.  Same goes for Wednesday.  You'll see some sun, but there will still be a lot of clouds.  It'll get much sunnier on Thursday.

When the rain ends on Monday, it ends with a cold front, so it's really chilly on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and windy weather.  We stay in the 40s for the rest of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY

It's a little cooler today.

TONIGHT

It's colder tonight.

TOMORROW

We're sunnier and breezy in the afternoon on Saturday.

SUNDAY

We're sunny all day on Sunday.  Then, it's a wash out on Monday.

A LOOK AHEAD

It gets cold next week after Monday's soaker.

THE WEEK AHEAD

50s close out November.  Then, 40s take over to start December.

TRACK THE WEATHER:

