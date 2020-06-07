Thanks to a cold front that moved through Saturday, a much more comfortable air mass returned to the region and will stay with us into the beginning of the new week. Sunday featured plenty of sunshine that gradually mixed with some patchy clouds as the day wore on. Highs returned to the seasonable mid and upper 70s and dew points were in the very comfortable range of the 40s to low 50s. Monday will feature more of the same with a very cool start in the morning followed by afternoon highs around 80. Dry and sunny weather stays with us into Tuesday as afternoon highs get warmer climbing well into the 80s but still reasonable humidity levels. By mid to late week, humidity will continue to climb to more sticky levels with growing rain chances tied to the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal teaming up with a cold front. Of course, at that point, the storm system is in a much weakened form with some showers and a few thunderstorms expected late Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front may move through Friday bringing some additional showers or a thunderstorm.
TONIGHT
Thanks to high pressure building in from Canada, winds will ease up tonight and skies will be mostly clear. With the very dry air in place, this will be a great promoter for lows to drop all the way down into the low 50s. It will definitely be a good night to shut the AC off for sleeping and open up the windows.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
High pressure crests overhead on Monday and then slowly slides off the East Coast on Tuesday, keeping us mostly sunny and dry all the while. Monday is still comfortably warm with highs inching up a few degrees to around 80 degrees. Monday night should be another mainly clear and comfortable one as lows drop into the mid 50s. Tuesday then warms up a few degrees more as afternoon highs return to the mid 80s. Dew points will still remain tolerable for a good portion of Tuesday, generally in the 50s, but you may start to notice a little more stickiness to the air late in the day as dew points start to climb back above 60 degrees at that time.
WEDNESDAY
As high pressure moves further out to sea Wednesday, a southerly wind flow will continue to usher in warm and more humid air. While highs Wednesday are expected to be similar to Tuesday in the mid 80s, dew points will climb well back into the 60s to around 70 degrees making things feel much more uncomfortable for any strenuous outdoor activities. Fortunately, much of the day looks to stay dry as sunshine mixes with clouds. Winds will turn a little gusty in the afternoon out ahead of a cold front tied to the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moving a little closer from the Midwest. As this storm system approaches late in the day Wednesday and moves through overnight it will bring with it a few showers and thunderstorms.
THURSDAY
The aforementioned cold front and remnants of Cristobal should continue tracking through and off to our east on Thursday. There are some timing differences with the various forecast models on the progression of our storm system, so at this time, we’ll continue to allow for somewhat cloudy skies along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm Thursday. If our storm system moves quicker however, it’s very well possible much of Thursday ends up dry and sunnier. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s and if our storm system is slow to move, then expect humidity to still be on the sticky side. If our storm system moves quicker however, then humidity should be more comfortable.
FRIDAY
High pressure should briefly return from the southwest for Friday making for a dry and sunny day for a while. It appears however that another cold front will be dropping in from the north and west later in the afternoon perhaps sparking a shower or a thunderstorm again. Highs should be seasonable in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees and the day will likely start with comfortable humidity values but turn more sticky in the afternoon as we get right out ahead of the approaching front.