TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Low: 62
MONDAY: Turning out mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant with lower humidity. High: 76
MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler. Low: 47
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
While Sunday featured mostly cloudy skies due to some moisture flowing in off the Atlantic, plus a cold front to our west advancing eastward, highs still managed to climb to slightly warmer levels than Saturday reaching the upper 70s. Dew points also climbed back to more sticky levels during the afternoon well into the 60s courtesy of a southerly wind flow ahead of the aforementioned cold front. While numerous showers and some thunderstorms were occurring along our front out across western and central Pennsylvania during the day Sunday, much of this activity failed to make it into our area. As our cold front moves through tonight, we do stand a slightly greater chance to see a shower, but many will likely stay dry as it appears a lot of the moisture along the front falls apart. Behind our front, we can expect dry, sunny, and pleasant weather to settle in for the start of the new week, and these conditions will stay with us through the middle of the week as high pressure builds in. That high should ensure highs mostly in the 70s throughout the forecast, with some comfy overnight lows in the 50s more often than not, although some forays into the 40s are possible early in the week. Another cold front is expected to drop in from the north and west late Thursday and linger into Friday, perhaps absorbing a little moisture from what is left over of likely soon-to-be Hurricane Sally which is expected to make landfall near New Orleans late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. At least a little rain will be possible for our region late Thursday into Friday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We’ll continue to track a cold front over western Pennsylvania advancing eastward through the region as we go through the nighttime. The front is expected to move through with very little fanfare as much of the moisture along the boundary falls apart. While we can’t entirely rule out a stray shower tonight, many will likely stay dry with just mostly cloudy skies. With dew points back in the 60s tonight along with much more cloud cover compared to Saturday night, don’t expect lows to get as cool as Saturday night’s 50s. It should be more like low to mid 60s tonight.
MONDAY
Our cold front that moves through Sunday night will slowly push off the East Coast early Monday allowing some clouds to linger early in the day, especially from Interstate 95 and points south and east. Then, a big area of high pressure over the Great Lakes will gradually move closer as we progress through the day turning our skies mostly sunny. A north and northwesterly breeze will also kick up from late morning on, gusting up to around 20 miles-per-hour, as we’ll be caught in between the squeeze play of the high to our west and the departing cold front offshore. This gusty breeze however will be a refreshing one as it drops dew points well back into the 50s while afternoon highs reach the seasonable mid and upper 70s.
MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT
Our high pressure system over the Great Lakes will build overhead Monday night leading to lighter winds along with plenty of clear sky. Thanks to lots of dry air in place, it will be a great setup to allow lows to drop all the way down into the upper 40s in a lot of spots. Some lows in the upper 30s are even possible across low-lying sheltered spots in the Poconos. High pressure will stay overhead for Tuesday bringing with it ample sunshine and light winds. Highs may struggle to even get above 70 degrees, but it should still feel quite nice in the afternoon considering the abundance of sunshine and the light breeze. Skies will be clear yet again Tuesday night once more promoting lows down in the upper 40s with some isolated upper 30s again in those low-lying sheltered spots in the Poconos.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday continues the dry and very sunny theme as high pressure will still be well in control. The difference this go around is that our afternoon will be a little warmer, certainly compared to Tuesday, as high pressure moves offshore turning our winds back to a south or southwesterly direction. This will help bring afternoon highs back closer to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity will remain low however so it will still be a very pleasant day.
THURSDAY
The warming trend that began Wednesday will continue into Thursday as we retain that south or southwesterly wind flow ahead of an advancing cold front to our north and west. Look for afternoon highs Thursday to climb back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with just the slightest uptick in humidity during the afternoon as well, although still nothing too uncomfortable. The aforementioned front to our north and west will bring a little more cloud cover to the area for Thursday compared to the first half of the week, but skies should be no worse than partly sunny with just a slight chance for a shower late in the day or at night.
FRIDAY
Our cold front that dropped in from the north and west late Thursday will linger into Friday, possibly absorbing a little remnant moisture from what is soon-to-be Hurricane Sally currently over the Gulf of Mexico. We can expect cloudier skies and cooler temperatures Friday, along with the chance for a little rain, as highs drop back into the low 70s. Just how much rain we see will ultimately depend on just how much remnant moisture from Sally can get absorbed into our front. It’s possible Friday could turn out to be rather damp with a several hour period of steady rain, or, we may see nothing more than a stray shower. Stay tuned!