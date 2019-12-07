TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny and colder. High: 40
TONIGHT: Clear and very cold. Low: 19
SUNDAY: A little milder in the afternoon as sunshine mixes with high clouds. High: 44 Low: 32
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Grab the sunglasses, friends!
Friday's clouds and rain take a backseat to blue skies Saturday as high pressure parks itself over the northern mid-Atlantic. That high will eventually move offshore later Sunday, giving way to warmer and wetter weather to start the work week. But until then, we're looking at a drama-free weather radar for two consecutive weekend days, something we couldn't quite claim this time last weekend.
There won't be too much going on in the wind department either all weekend long, meaning temperatures are "what you see is what you get." And for Saturday, that means they're a bit below average with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees and lows plummeting into the upper teens overnight. Tucked between chilly sunshine during the day and frigid air overnight is the International Space Station flying by from 5:52 to 5:56 p.m. Look for it in the northwest sky as it glides to the northeast sky, with the bright moon shining opposite the event in the southeast.
Sunday morning temperatures will recover by afternoon into the more seasonable middle 40s. It won't be as bright as its predecessor with high clouds filtering sunshine. Still, it's a nice day overall with showers holding off until later at night, and mainly along and east of I-95 initially.
By Monday, an area of low pressure swinging out of the Great Lakes will lead to a steadier, soaking rain. Rain will likely spill into Tuesday, too, with totals approaching 1" for most. It wouldn't be impossible for some areas to see more than that. The benefit to all the rain will be the warmer air that comes with it. Highs will climb through the lower 50s Monday and make a run at 60 degrees Tuesday, all before crashing into the 30s again mid-late week. In fact, highs may not make it out of the freezer Thursday after starting in the teens! Brrrrrr.
Wishes for a wonderful rest of your weekend!