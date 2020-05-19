High pressure over Eastern Canada, what was once Tropical Storm Arthur off the Mid Atlantic Coast, and a weakening and slow moving low over the Ohio River Valley continue to be three major players in our holding pattern through Wednesday. So slightly below normal temperatures with a breeze and sunshine mixing with high clouds will again be on tap on Wednesday. However, changes will occur heading into Thursday as the high sinks south out of Eastern Canada and positions itself off the Jersey Shore. This will cause Arthur, now a post-tropical storm, to pivot to the southeast and head toward Bermuda and for the weakening low to rotate into the Carolinas. What this means for us is even less cloud coverage, lighter winds, and more seasonable temperatures for mid-May. On Friday, the meandering low will lift northeast from the Carolinas and into the Delmarva leading to an increase in cloud cover and a higher chance of some showers, especially in the afternoon into the overnight and especially south and west of the Lehigh Valley. That low will drift offshore on Saturday but still have an impact on our weather, so the sunshine will be limited and another shower or perhaps a thunderstorm is possible as temperatures rise into the upper 70s. High pressure will then nose in from the Northeast Sunday and Monday keeping us dry with a decent amount of sunshine as highs hang out around 75 to 80 degrees.
TONIGHT
As high pressure builds in from the north, skies will average out partly cloudy as overnight low temperatures will be seasonable for mid-May and sink close to 50 degrees. The winds will relax a bit overnight compared to today, but it will remain a bit brisk and breezy overnight, especially the farther south you travel where the pressure gradient remains a little tighter. Farther north and closer to the building area of high pressure, winds may relax a bit more.
WEDNESDAY
The aforementioned high will keep us dry as the sunshine mixes with mainly mid and high level clouds throughout the day. However, it'll also keep that onshore flow kicking so the below normal day temperature-wise, with highs are only expected to reach the middle 60s, will feel even cooler at times.
THURSDAY
With high pressure sitting off the Jersey Shore, Thursday is setting up to be the most seasonably pleasant day of the week. Temperatures will climb into the low and middle 70s, which is normal as we head into late May. Add to that calmer winds and more sunshine, especially to the north, and it's easy to see why we said what we did about Thursday's weather.
FRIDAY
The high pressure system that brought the pleasant weather to the area on Thursday will slide away from the Jersey Shore on Friday. It'll be replaced by the meandering low which will be lifting north from the Carolinas and through the Delmarva. This will result in an increasingly cloudy day on Friday with a few showers possible late in the day or at night, especially to the south and west. Temperatures will be slightly higher than on Thursday despite the increased clouds and rain chances as they reach into the middle 70s.
SATURDAY
That low will hold slow and true on Saturday as it continues its sluggish departure from the East Coast. This means there will be more clouds than sunshine for most of the day on Saturday with a shower or maybe even a thunderstorm possible. With that said, most of the day will be dry as high temperatures peak in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
It's more of the same when it comes to temperatures Sunday and for Memorial Day on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s with an easterly ocean breeze. As high pressure wedges its way in from the Northeast in between the departing low and an approaching front to our west, we have a couple of dry days with a decent amount of sunshine to unofficially kick off our summer.