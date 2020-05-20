Our weather hasn't changed much so far this week, and that's because the weather pattern hasn't changed much either. It's been persistently brisk and a bit cool for late May, with a constant shield of high clouds thin enough to allow for milky sunshine each day. We've had a weather traffic jam of sorts, with an early season tropical storm spinning off the coast, a pinwheeling cut-off low back to our west, and a high pressure off the New England coast. As that high presses south in our direction, the winds should finally diminish overnight into Thursday, the high clouds should clear, and temperatures will begin to inch up. That's because traffic is beginning to flow again for the second half of the week, as Tropical Storm Arthur is gone, and that pesky cut-off low out to our west and then south will finally be on the move. Granted, that move is in our direction, leading to an increased chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm later Friday into Saturday. However, the rest of the holiday weekend looks dry as a new high pressure up over eastern Canada builds in and allows for some seasonably mild and rain-free weather.
TONIGHT
Winds will finally diminish overnight to less than 10 miles-per-hour as our high pressure builds in from the north, also helping to scour out our persistent high clouds. So skies should become clear to partly cloudy as a result, but with clearer skies and lighter winds, a chillier night will develop. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s through the area, and a touch of patchy late in the season frost isn't out of the question in the normally colder spots up north.
THURSDAY
This should end up as the nicest day of the week weather-wise, with high pressure just east of New Jersey, allowing for lots of sunshine and lighter winds. The wind will still be from the east and southeast and therefore off the ocean, which will still keep temperatures from warming too much, but we should manage to inch back above 70 degrees and close to our seasonable average for this time of year.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
As the cut-off low drifts up the coastal plain from the Carolinas, clouds will increase and skies should average out mostly cloudy both Friday and Saturday. Some showers will overspread the area from southwest to northeast during the day on Friday, and continue into Saturday. Now it won't be a washout, and it won't rain all or even most of the time. But there will be some periodic showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, with rainfall amounts generally around 0.25" for most, with a few amounts as high as 0.50" where a few heavier showers persist. The clouds and raindrops will temporarily pause the warming trend, with highs around 70 degrees on Friday and inching up into the low 70s on Saturday.
SUNDAY & MEMORIAL DAY
High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will control our weather, but the clockwise flow of air around it will keep the ocean breeze blowing, although not as briskly as we've seen so far this week. With any wind off a 50-something-degree ocean, temperatures will not get too warm. But that being said, we should still see highs inch up into the mid 70s with at least partly sunny skies both days, making the second half of the holiday weekend the nicer half for outdoor activities.