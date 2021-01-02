SHORT TERM FORECAST
 

TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny & Breezy.  High: 48.

TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy.  Low: 31.

TOMORROW:  Cloudy.  Afternoon Showers.  Snow In The Poconos: Coating-2".

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

The roads are pretty wet this morning, and there's fog in spots.

The skies turn partly sunny this afternoon, and it'll be breezy.

The wind stops at sunset (4:45 PM), and stays light tonight as the skies turn cloudy again.

We're dry Sunday morning.

8a.png

Then, rain and snow arrive between noon and 2 PM.

12p.png

You'll see snow in the Poconos, Schuylkill County, northern Berks County, and in the northern parts of the Lehigh Valley.

3p.png

Between 3 and 5 PM, the snow will fall over the big cities in the Lehigh Valley (Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Phillipsburg).  Then, it's back to rain for those big cities at dinnertime.

6p.png

The rain will take over the northern parts of the Lehigh Valley and Berks County in the evening, but the snow continues in Schuylkill County and the Poconos through the evening.  Everyone else will just be seeing rain.

9p.png

The rain and snow end between 10 PM and 12 AM.

1am.png

The Poconos, Schuylkill County, northern Berks County, and the northern Lehigh Valley will see a Coating-2".

DMA Future Snowfall Totals RPM 12km.png

On Monday, the skies turn partly sunny, and the rest of next week is dry, but chilly.  Highs are near 40 all week.  On Tuesday and Wednesday, it'll be windy, so that'll make it feel even colder.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY

Today.png

TONIGHT

Tonight.png

TOMORROW

Tomorrow.png

A LOOK AHEAD

AM 7 Day Forecast with Interactivity.png

TRACK THE WEATHER:

