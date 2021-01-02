The roads are pretty wet this morning, and there's fog in spots.
The skies turn partly sunny this afternoon, and it'll be breezy.
The wind stops at sunset (4:45 PM), and stays light tonight as the skies turn cloudy again.
We're dry Sunday morning.
Then, rain and snow arrive between noon and 2 PM.
You'll see snow in the Poconos, Schuylkill County, northern Berks County, and in the northern parts of the Lehigh Valley.
Between 3 and 5 PM, the snow will fall over the big cities in the Lehigh Valley (Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Phillipsburg). Then, it's back to rain for those big cities at dinnertime.
The rain will take over the northern parts of the Lehigh Valley and Berks County in the evening, but the snow continues in Schuylkill County and the Poconos through the evening. Everyone else will just be seeing rain.
The rain and snow end between 10 PM and 12 AM.
The Poconos, Schuylkill County, northern Berks County, and the northern Lehigh Valley will see a Coating-2".
On Monday, the skies turn partly sunny, and the rest of next week is dry, but chilly. Highs are near 40 all week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, it'll be windy, so that'll make it feel even colder.
