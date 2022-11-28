The new week stared off dry with some sunshine as high temperatures don’t change much fluctuating back and forth between the upper 40s to low 50s. Another round of rain looks to arrive during the day Wednesday as a surge of mild air coming up the East Coast pushes highs back up through the 50s. That surge of mild air will be in advance of a cold front that will pass through Wednesday night bringing with it a resurgence of some chillier air and gusty winds for the latter half of the week. While it will turn much colder to end the week, dry and sunny weather is once again anticipated.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY NIGHT
Expect a few clouds to linger before eventually breaking up and clearing. Winds will gradually diminish for Monday night as skies turn out mainly clear and overnight lows settle back to seasonably chilly levels in the mid to upper 20s.
TUESDAY
High pressure settles in for Tuesday leading to lighter breezes as a decent amount of sunshine gradually mixes with some high clouds throughout the day. High temperatures drop just a smidge into the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY
Another low pressure system will work from the Deep South towards the Great Lakes pushing a cold front towards our region from the west. In advance of this front, some mild air will try to work up the East Coast, so while we expect skies to turn cloudy again Wednesday along with yet another round of rain mainly from late morning onward, high temperatures are still expected to reach the mid 50s. It may be a case again though where the high is realized late in the day.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The aforementioned cold front will come blasting through Wednesday night kicking up a northwesterly wind that will drive in some much chillier air for the latter half of the week. While we get a chance to dry out Thursday as skies turn out partly sunny, afternoon highs are only expected to reach the low 40s, and it will feel even colder in the 30s as winds gust at times over 30 miles-per-hour. Winds should lighten up Thursday night under mainly clear skies with low temperatures again dropping back to chilly levels in the mid 20s. Then high pressure returns for Friday leading to lighter winds and mostly sunny skies, although high temperatures will remain a little chilly in the mid 40s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: