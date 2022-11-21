It was a very cold Sunday as winds gusted to near 35 miles-per-hour and afternoon high temperatures only managed to reach the low to mid 30s. In fact, Reading set a new record cold high temperature of 34 degrees beating the previous record of 35 degrees set back in 1951. The good news for the warmer weather fans is that the cold and wind will ease and return to more seasonable temperatures. Holiday travel Tuesday, Wednesday, and for the Thanksgiving holiday expect sunshine and highs getting back to the 50-degree mark. Black Friday continues to look to be our next unsettled day with what also continues to look to be just a rain event. Some models are slowing down the timing to be later Friday into Saturday. As expected, things will be modified in the next few days as we get closer to the end of the week - stay tuned!
MONDAY NIGHT
Skies will remain mostly clear and temperatures will stay unseasonably chilly. Nighttime low will fall down through the 20s late tonight and early tomorrow morning. An added chilly breeze will make it feel even colder with winds operating around 10-15 mph at times. So, wind chills will likely be in the teens!
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
It continues to look great for Thanksgiving holiday travel Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure remains overtop of the region. The cold will continue to ease leading up to Thanksgiving, with an abundance of sunshine anticipated for the middle of the week. Highs will climb back to the upper 40s Tuesday and then back to the more seasonable low 50s on Wednesday. While this is not a huge jump in the numbers, many will likely agree that it will feel much better compared to this past weekend. Travel weather looks good throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
THANKSGIVING DAY
High pressure looks to keep our weather dry for Thanksgiving Thursday as well. The high will move off the coast allowing a cold front from the Midwest to creep a little closer, but all that will do is increase some high clouds late in the day with still a decent amount of sunshine expected. And with the dry weather expected to continue along with a light southerly wind flow, afternoon high temperatures should once again reach seasonable levels in the low 50s.
BLACK FRIDAY
We’ve been talking for some time now about a storm system potentially impacting the region for Black Friday and this continues to look to be the case. But initially it looked like maybe there was the chance for some wintry weather in at least parts of the region, however, now it seems more and more likely we’ll have a milder setup. With a front expected to approach from our west and a wave of low pressure riding up the east coast, a southerly flow of milder air should bring pretty much all rain to much of the region throughout Friday. High temperatures are still expected to be near 50 degrees. It’s still too early to pinpoint exact timing of the rain and amounts, but stay tuned throughout the week for fine tuning of that part of the forecast.
TRACK THE WEATHER: