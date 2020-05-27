An offshore high pressure system has been slowly sliding south from the Canadian Maritimes since this weekend. While it's been keeping us dry, it's also created an onshore flow off the Atlantic Ocean. This has led to low clouds and fog developing overnight and sunshine breaking out as the day progresses, a pattern that continues today. Tonight into Thursday, there's something new to watch... An area of low pressure with tropical characteristics that will lift north from the Southeastern United States into the Mid Atlantic. This will present the possibility for a shower over this stretch with perhaps a thunderstorm in spots Thursday. That low will position itself near Bermuda by Friday and give way to an approaching low and cold front tracking in from the north and west. Ahead of the approaching cold front, temperatures will soar, humidity levels will rise, and the threat for showers and a thunderstorm will increase. While the cold front's passage may lingering into Saturday morning, along with a shower or thunderstorm, the trend during the first half of the weekend will be toward drying out as high pressure builds in from the Midwest.
TODAY
Wednesday will start with areas of low clouds and fog yet again similar to the last couple mornings, however there will likely be more areas starting the day with mostly clear skies this go around. Near and north of the Lehigh Valley will be your better odds to start the day with more in the way of clear sky, while those south of the Lehigh Valley will have more in the way of low clouds and fog. With offshore high pressure now even farther south, any low clouds and fog should break up faster than the previous two days, however, an encroaching low pressure system to our south will start streaming high clouds into the area by midday. This means that most of the sunshine that we do see today may be of the milky variety. While still above normal, daytime highs will take a slight hit as they fall back closer to 80 degrees. Dew points will continue to run between 60 and 65 degrees, so it'll once again be noticeable.
TONIGHT
The aforementioned low pressure system with some tropical characteristics off the Southeast U.S. Coast will move inland and northward across the Southeast tonight sending plenty more clouds in our direction. A few showers will also be possible after midnight as well as some areas of fog. With increasing moisture and clouds across the region, we can once again expect a very mild overnight as lows only drop into the mid 60s.
THURSDAY
Thursday will be a bit "cooler" than Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s, though we should start to notice the humidity even more as high pressure slides closer to Bermuda and slowly starts to breakdown. This will allow more moisture to creep into the Eastern Seaboard as the remnants of the tropical-like system that moved into the Southeast continues its journey northward west of the Appalachian Spine and a cold front to our west continues inching closer, resulting in even more instability. So, there's a chance for showers and thunderstorms, really at any point in time during the day. There will still be some dry times, though they're met by plenty of clouds.
FRIDAY
Friday will feature our greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms as the aforementioned cold front to our west tracks through. However, it may take a little while to get them. Warm and humid air will be in place out ahead of the front, so expect a classic summer-like day with highs in the mid 80s, some sunshine, and scattered showers and a thunderstorm by the afternoon and evening. In fact, a few storms could be locally strong or even severe.
SATURDAY
The cold front is expected to exit the East Coast early on Saturday, so while there may be a leftover shower or thunderstorm early the trend of the day will be drying out. We'll also see dew points fall off as sunshine returns and temperatures top out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
SUNDAY
A large area of high pressure will start building in from our west while a vigorous dip in the jet stream settles into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. As a result, some much cooler and more comfortable air will push into the region along with dry conditions. We can expect a partly to mostly sunny Sunday with a bit of a breeze and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Dew points should be dropping back into the very comfortable 40s as well.