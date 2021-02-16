After a cold and snowy first half of February, many are probably hoping Mother Nature eases up a bit as we enter the second half of the month. Based on the look of this week’s forecast, you may have to keep hoping as freezing rain impacted the area last night, and another storm is set to bring more wintry weather later in the week.
Our first storm brought slippery conditions to the region last night with ice accumulating on trees, powerlines, and any untreated and elevated surfaces. The freezing rain last night eventually changed to just rain for most as temperatures crept their way above freezing in many spots. While the rain became locally heavy, it will be tapering away as we go into the Tuesday morning rush.
After a brief midweek reprieve, a second storm on Thursday likely brings a better chance of accumulating snow, but still may offer some freezing rain and sleet and a messy mix as it unfolds. Some bitter and record-setting cold continues to grip the central part of the country, from the Canadian border right down through Texas and the Mexican border. The arctic air has no plans to head our way, but seasonably chilly temperatures will remain in place through the week ahead.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
Things will largely be done by sunrise Tuesday morning, with morning clouds and any lingering rain or pockets of freezing rain in the Poconos ending early. Clouds will even break for some sunshine as the day progresses, with highs in the low to mid 40s helping to melt any ice that accrued last night.
Look for a bit of a breeze to pick up in the afternoon, occasionally gusting between 20 and 25 miles-per-hour.
TONIGHT
That breeze that will have picked up during the afternoon today will be out of the northwest, and it will be ushering in a much colder air mass, although certainly nowhere near the record cold folks are experiencing out in the nation’s mid-section. Look for skies to continue to clear a little more, becoming at least partly cloudy.
Overnight lows will plummet all the way back into the upper teens. We’ll need to be mindful of some slippery spots as any standing water or slush will have the potential to freeze back up.
WEDNESDAY
This will be the quietest and likely the sunniest day of the week, with partly to mostly sunny skies but it’s that cold and ineffective sunshine with highs only around 30 degrees, after starting the day with temperatures in the teens.
THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY
Our next winter storm will arrive, and be a colder storm than its predecessor. Right now, it looks like a round of accumulating snow will develop Thursday morning, eventually mixing with or changing to sleet and freezing rain late in the day Thursday and Thursday night. Rain does not look to factor in to this storm for most of the area, unless you are closer to the coast.
However, it’s unclear how much snow will fall before the changeover, and how much sleet and ice is possible afterwards. At this time, it seems several inches of snow for a good chunk of the area is certainly a good possibility with roughly around a tenth of an inch of ice thrown on top of that.
Highs Thursday are expected to run right around 32 degrees. A light wintry mix may linger into Friday morning before ending. Similar to how our Tuesday should pan out, Friday will likely be similar in that we’ll see some sunshine returning later in the day with a bit of a breeze kicking up, but also milder afternoon highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
For the first time all month, an entire February weekend looks dry with a good deal of sunshine, but with fairly cold temperatures as well. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a brisk and chilly breeze and highs only around freezing, then partly sunny skies with lighter winds on Sunday but highs only in the mid 30s. Another chance of snow may follow early next week, but at this time, this system looks to be fairly weak.
