Saturday was certainly quite cloudy for a while, and that limited temperatures from warming for a while too. Many were stuck in the 40s even into the afternoon, however, a rich southerly wind flow in advance of a cold front helped to drive in a solid shot of warm air. By late afternoon into the evening, we saw temperatures taking off into the 60s, even setting some new record highs in several locations. Allentown set a new record high of 63 degrees beating the previous record high of 61 degrees set back in 1952. Philadelphia also set a new record high of 68 degrees beating the previous record high of 65 degrees which dates all the way back to 1899. Reading tied their record high of 66 degrees which dates back to 1911, and Trenton tied their record high of 65 degrees dating back to 1911 as well. The aforementioned cold front came blasting through Saturday evening bringing with it a line of gusty showers followed by some seasonably cooler air that will settle in for the remainder of the weekend. The cooler weather will at least be accompanied by plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. Overall, as we head into next week, the pattern will be one that features above normal temperatures along with mainly dry conditions and some decent amounts of sunshine. The next real shot for precipitation, and probably just in the liquid form, comes at the start of next weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A cold front that moved through earlier Saturday evening bringing brief periods of heavy rain along with strong winds has since exited to our east. Behind the front tonight, we dry things out with skies gradually clearing. Winds however will remain gusty, certainly early on, where they could still get as high as 40 to 50 miles-per-hour. These gusty winds will turn out of the northwest driving in a seasonably cooler air mass. We expect overnight lows to drop back into the mid 30s with wind chills eventually falling into the 20s. It will definitely be a shocker as to how much colder it is when you step outside first thing Sunday morning.
SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY
Drier but more seasonably cool weather returns for the remainder of the weekend and early next week, with a trio of partly to mostly sunny days Sunday through Tuesday. Winds will still be a bit gusty early on Sunday, but should gradually diminish as the day progresses. Never-the-less, with afternoon highs expected to return to the mid 40s, with the wind factored in, it will feel more like it's down into the 30s. Sunday will be the lone seasonably cool day of the forecast moving forward. Highs will inch up closer to 50 degrees by Monday followed by low 50s on Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
A backdoor cold front is expected to drop in from our north late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While little if any precipitation is expected to occur with the frontal passage, our wind direction may become more easterly off the Atlantic leading to some slightly cooler air. It's not like it's a huge drop in temps at this point, and we still think the numbers will stay slightly above normal with highs expected to remain near or just above 50 degrees. Wednesday should also still features some sunshine mixed with clouds.
THURSDAY
That backdoor cold front to our south on Wednesday will lift back to our north as a warm front Wednesday night, perhaps sparking a stray shower primarily in northern areas, but more importantly ushering in some milder air for Thursday. With a southwestely wind flow returning Thursday, we expect highs to soar back into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The record high in fact for Allentown Thursday is 60 degrees set back in 1971. While skies may be more cloudy than sunny Thursday, that doesn't look to stop those temps from taking off, and the day also looks to remain dry.
