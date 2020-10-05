We had another classic fall day Sunday as the morning started quite chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, and afternoon highs more seasonable in the upper 60s. While we did see a little more cloud cover compared to Saturday, the day was dry and it wasn’t too breezy. Aside from a shower this morning, some sunshine returns along with seasonable temperatures in the upper 60s. Yet another fast-moving disturbance in a fast-moving overall pattern brings yet another chance of some rain showers around the middle of the week, most likely later Wednesday afternoon into the evening, especially to the north. A southwesterly wind flow Tuesday and Wednesday will raise highs up to around 70 degrees Tuesday, and in the mid 70s Wednesday. We’ll get behind a cold front late Wednesday and see highs drop back to cool levels for Thursday and Friday in the low and mid 60s.
MONDAY
Our aforementioned weak storm system coming in from our west will quickly move through and offshore Monday morning. A shower will affect portions of the area this morning before partly sunny skies take over. With things continuing to look drier and a bit sunnier compared to earlier forecasts, highs now also look a little warmer reaching the seasonable upper 60s.
TUESDAY
High pressure returns for Tuesday leading to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Thanks to a light southwesterly wind flow returning, afternoon highs sneak back up to around 70 degrees.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure moves off the coast for Wednesday while a cold front drops in from the north and west later in the afternoon. A southwesterly breeze out ahead of this front will kick up during the afternoon, but also drive in some pretty mild air, as afternoon highs reach the mid 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine to start Wednesday followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as the aforementioned front approaches. Later in the afternoon into the evening we can expect a few showers to be possible as the cold front passes through, mainly from the Lehigh Valley northward.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Behind the cold front that moves through later Wednesday, much cooler air settles in to round out the week. Thursday should be a mostly dry day with a mix of sun and clouds, but an instability shower can’t entirely be ruled out in northern areas thanks to some cold air aloft. Highs should only reach the low to mid 60s. Thursday will also feature some gusty northwesterly winds courtesy of a tight pressure gradient between high pressure building in from our west, and the departing cold front from Wednesday offshore. On Friday, the winds will ease up as high pressure builds overhead, but it will remain cool with highs only in the lower 60s even though there will be plenty of sun.