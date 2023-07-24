In a classic summery pattern, the humidity will return as early as Monday, along with the chance of some scattered showers and storms Monday midday to Monday night. A few thunderstorms could linger into Tuesday, but the focus for the rest of the week shifts to the increasing heat, with the hottest stretch of the summer likely Wednesday to Saturday. Of course, we haven't had many hot stretches this summer, and some of us (like the Lehigh Valley) haven't had a heat wave yet, which is three or more consecutive days of 90° heat. We run a good chance of a late week heat wave with near or better than 90-degree high temps from Wednesday to Saturday. Most of that stretch, while hot and humid, looks mostly dry, but thunderstorms will enter the forecast picture again by next week ahead of a cold front, which likely breaks the heat wave come Sunday.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
We'll start the week off on Monday with our best chance of scattered showers and storms all week, with some popping up as early as late morning, and thereafter scattered through the afternoon and evening. While the severe threat is limited, there could be an isolated stronger storm with some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Despite the storm threat, there will still be some sunshine, with highs similar to Sunday and in the mid 80s. The humidity levels will be on the rise with dew points back up into the mid 60s, but that's still not too sticky, especially with highs still holding in the mid 80s. The heat and humidity will be more of a factor as both increase later this week.
TUESDAY
A shower or thunderstorm risk will continue into Tuesday with a few showers and thunderstorms developing mainly in the afternoon. Aside from that, expect with partly sunny skies and a seasonably warm and humid day with highs back in the mid 80s once again. The heat will begin to build starting Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
We'll likely have the 3-h's of summer the second half of the week, the haze, the (increasing) heat, and the high humidity. Despite those things, we look to remain mainly dry and keep most if not all of the thunderstorms away for a change. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees on Wednesday, then into the low 90s Thursday and Friday, with dew points rising into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. That will push the heat index up to around 95-100 degrees, certainly the hottest stretch/feel we've seen during this not-that-hot summer so far.
NEXT WEEKEND
We may sneak in another 90-degree day on Saturday, if we can keep the thunderstorms away for some of the day. For now, let's go partly sunny and hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees on Saturday, but with some showers and t-storms a decent possibility. Storms may linger into Sunday, but the heat and humidity may begin to ease if a cold front can drop south through the area and provide some relief.
