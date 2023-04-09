We got back to more in the way of sunshine, still mixed with some clouds, on Saturday with lighter winds compared to Friday but rather cool high temperatures in the low 50s. Easter Sunday will feature an abundance of sunshine with a cold start followed by a slightly milder afternoon compared to Saturday. Next week, it's mostly sunny with a steady warming trend, as highs in the 60s to start the week will surge into the 70s by mid-week and then likely reach the first widespread 80s of the season by week's end! Rain will be lacking and therefore pollen will be uncomfortably high for the foreseeable future.
DETAILED FORECAST
EASTER SUNDAY
The end of the holiday weekend is looking "egg-cellent" as high pressure remains in control overtop of the region. Skies should be mostly sunny for Easter Sunday and afternoon highs should climb back closer to more comfortable and seasonable levels in the upper 50s. Winds will be light, and with clear skies and light winds early Sunday morning, it will be cold around sunrise with temperatures around 32 degrees. Later in the morning when Easter egg hunts may take place, look for temperatures to climb between 35 and 40 degrees.
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
We look to be in the mid-April doldrums for the week ahead, with mostly sunny skies each day and an entirely dry forecast from the looks of things. It will also turn steadily warmer as the week unfolds too, with highs inching up into the mid to upper 60s to start the week on Monday, then low 70s on Tuesday, upper 70s on Wednesday, and the first widespread 80s of the season likely for Thursday and Friday. In fact Friday will probably be the peak of the warmth with high temperatures getting into the mid 80s. With the long stretch of dry weather expected, pollen counts will remain high, and we’ll also need to watch for a bit of a wild fire threat, mainly mid-week, when the breeze looks to increase a little.
