We got back to more in the way of sunshine, still mixed with some clouds, on Saturday with lighter winds compared to Friday but rather cool high temperatures only in the low 50s. With mainly clear skies eventually expected overnight tonight along with light winds, many will likely see low temperatures around or a little below freezing with perhaps even a bit of frost as well. Easter Sunday should feature an abundance of sunshine with a cold start followed by a slightly milder afternoon compared to Saturday. Next week, it's mostly sunny with a steady warming trend, as highs in the 60s to start the week will surge into the 70s by mid-week and then likely reach the first widespread 80s of the season by week's end! Rain will be lacking and therefore pollen will be uncomfortably high for the foreseeable future.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure centered to our north across upstate New York will strengthen tonight. Clouds from Saturday afternoon will linger into the first part of the night but should eventually thin out giving way to mainly clear skies later at night. With light winds in place and good radiational cooling, overnight lows should drop back into the upper 20s to lower 30s in many spots. Areas of frost are also a good bet, and with the growing season technically underway for Berks County, Dutch Country, the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and northern Delaware, these locations have Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories in effect from the National Weather Service from 2am to 10am Sunday. If you have any potted plants, gardens, or flowers outside that are frost or cold sensitive, bring them inside or cover them up tonight!
EASTER SUNDAY
The end of the holiday weekend is looking "egg-cellent" as high pressure remains in control overtop of the region. Skies should be mostly sunny for Easter Sunday and afternoon highs should climb back closer to more comfortable and seasonable levels in the upper 50s. Winds will be light, and with clear skies and light winds early Sunday morning, it will be cold around sunrise with temperatures around 32 degrees. Later in the morning when Easter egg hunts may take place, look for temperatures to climb between 35 and 40 degrees.
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
We look to be in the mid-April doldrums for the week ahead, with mostly sunny skies each day and an entirely dry forecast from the looks of things. It will also turn steadily warmer as the week unfolds too, with highs inching up into the mid to upper 60s to start the week on Monday, then low 70s on Tuesday, upper 70s on Wednesday, and the first widespread 80s of the season likely for Thursday and Friday. In fact Friday will probably be the peak of the warmth with high temperatures getting into the mid 80s. With the long stretch of dry weather expected, pollen counts will remain high, and we’ll also need to watch for a bit of a wild fire threat, mainly mid-week, when the breeze looks to increase a little.
