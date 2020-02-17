In cards, 3 of a kind isn't a bad hand to have...but in weather...it really all depends. Last week, 3 of a kind came with often cloudy and sometimes wet weather. More recently, Mother Nature dealt the northern mid-Atlantic a much better hand with 2 dry weekend weather days and a 3rd in store for Presidents Day Monday. Hopefully, for many of you, it's a long 3 day weekend at that.
But the rain will return as early as Tuesday morning, and perhaps it begins as a bit of snow or sleet, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. But with the storm passing well to the north, and the core of any cold well to the north, this quickly goes to rain everywhere and continues off and on through Tuesday night. Colder air will spill in behind our departing storm for Wednesday and Thursday with a few flurries from time to time. Then it's right back to Mild with a capital "M" for the upcoming weekend. Highs hit the 50s by Sunday.
PRESIDENTS DAY
An area of high pressure builds in behind a departing cold front, leading to plenty of sunshine for Presidents' Day, sunshine that may earn the day an extra degree or two compared to Sunday. So, we'll elect for high temperatures in the upper 40s, making for another mild February day. It won't be all that cold Monday night, either, courtesy of increasing clouds. Lows will land on either side of freezing mark.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT
Our next round of wet weather arrives as a cold front approaches from the west later Tuesday into Tuesday night. The storm itself is well to the north, meaning so too is the core of any cold. In fact, highs may one-up Monday's, perhaps hitting 50 degrees in spots. While the day consists of strictly rain for almost everyone, a little bit of snow or sleet may fall in the higher elevations well north of the Lehigh Valley before quickly going to all rain. Rainfall amounts don't look all that impressive. Between 0.10" and 0.30" of rain will be possible until it comes to an end overnight.
WEDNESDAY
A transitional day of weather as brisk, northwest winds steer chillier air into the northern mid-Atlantic. Times of clouds then times of sun will be the rule, along with a couple of snowflakes occasionally floating across the sky. After a few mild February days, highs will ease back to the more seasonable lower 40s Wednesday ahead of an incoming shot of colder air at night. That's when temperatures will dip well down into the 20s, if not the teens farther north.
THURSDAY
It's a "don't judge a book by its cover" kind of weather day Thursday as it will appear bright and beautiful, but feel brisk and quite cold. Highs in the lower 30s will feel more like the middle 20s after factoring in the wind. Winds will die down by Thursday night with high pressure directly overhead.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND
Winter's chill is fleeting with a gradual warm up from Friday into the weekend. Highs in the upper 30s Friday will be followed by the upper 40s Saturday and the lower 50s Sunday. And the entire weekend, at this point, looks dry and...at worst...partly sunny.