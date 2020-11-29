It's a great day to put up the lights or to do anything outside.
Even though it's cool this afternoon in the mid to upper 50s, this is one of the warmest days you'll see for the next two weeks.
Enjoy the sunny and dry weather, too, because we're tracking a soaker.
Tonight, the skies turn cloudy. So, our low will happen around midnight before the clouds thicken. Once we get a lot of clouds in the sky, our temperature will start going up a bit because clouds send heat back to the ground at night.
During the day, like on Monday, clouds keep us chilly because they're blocking out sunlight. They only warm us up at night. So, even though we get to 61, it'll feel like 50 between the cloudy skies, the wind, and the rain on Monday.
The rain arrives during the morning commute, so between 6 and 9 a.m.
Later in the morning, the rain will be steady and heavy.
The steady, heavy rain will break up into scattered showers after lunchtime.
There will still be areas of heavy rain with these showers in the late afternoon and early evening.
During the evening rush hour, the showers and pockets of heavy rain will become less numerous. It'll still be a wet commute, but you'll also run into breaks from the rain on your drive.
The rain starts wrapping up toward the end of rush hour.
By 7 or 8 p.m. on Monday, we're done with the rain.
We'll grab around an inch of rain by the end of the day. Track the rain tomorrow with our newly upgraded interactive radar.
The rain ends with a cold front, so it gets chilly on Tuesday.
Highs are in the 40s, but the wind chill will make it feel in the 30s. The same goes for Wednesday. There's no wind on Thursday, so it's just plain cold in the 40s.
On Tuesday, you'll see more clouds than sun. While a spot or two will get a shower in the afternoon, most of us stay dry. Then, it's dry through Friday.
Highs stay in the 40s for the first two weeks of December, except for Saturday.
Saturday's another soaker like Monday. Even though highs reach the 50s, it'll feel as if it were in the 40s, just as how it'll feel near 50 on Monday despite being at 61.
Next Sunday is dry, but chilly in the 40s.
