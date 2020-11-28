It's so nice to have a sunny weekend.
Even though we have highs in the 50s today, dress for 40s. First, we're in the 40s for much of the day. Second, when we get get those highs in the 50s around 2:30 p.m., it'll feel in the 40s because of the wind chill. It's breezy this afternoon.
The wind stops just after sunset, and then it gets cold! We drop down to the upper 20s in most spots.
On Sunday, it'll actually feel like the upper 50s in the afternoon because there is no wind chill. Sunday is an exceptional day to do something outside, like putting up holiday lights or wreaths.
Sunday is the last time we see mild weather on a sunny day for a while.
While we get low 60s on Monday, it won't feel like it because it'll be rainy and windy. The showers arrive during the morning commute, and they'll be light at first.
In the afternoon and evening, the rain will be steady and heavy. That's also when it's pretty windy. So, it's not great driving weather, and with the sideways blown rain, you'll get wet outside even with an umbrella as you walk to the car.
The rain will taper off to showers Monday night, and the showers end just after midnight.
On Tuesday, you'll see more clouds than sun. While a spot or two will get a shower, most of us stay dry. Then, it's dry through the rest of the workweek.
It gets super chilly on Tuesday. The showers end with a cold front Monday night, and we get a reality check from that cold front.
It's typical to have highs in the upper 40s these days, and that's what we get for the first day of December (Tuesday). But, there's a wind chill. So, it'll feel in the upper 30s.
We stay breezy on Wednesday, so it'll feel in the low 30s. It feels colder because the actual high drops to the low 40s.
Then, highs in the 40s stick around for the first two weeks of December, with one exception: next Saturday. We're in the 50s next Saturday because it's a rainy day. The rain rides up from the south with milder air. However, it'll feel in the 40s because of the chill the rain and cloudy skies bring.
