It sure feels like fall this weekend! Enjoy the sunny skies while we have them because it's a pretty cloudy start to the workweek.
With tonight's clear skies, there will be frost. Some spots, like the Poconos, will still below 32 for a few hours. So, bring in the fall mums if they're outside. It will not be frosty tomorrow night because the skies turn cloudy. It's always warmer on a cloudy night.
We're pretty cloudy on Monday, and the clouds stick around through Wednesday as showers hang out in western PA all of those days. While a spot or two will see a quick sprinkle, the vast majority of us stay dry all three of those days. Then, everyone is sunny and dry on Thursday.
On Friday, we'll see some more clouds in the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches us. The cold front will take away the 70s we have going at the end of the week and replace them with 60s for next weekend. After a morning shower, next Saturday is dry. We are tracking some showers for next Sunday.
