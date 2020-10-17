SHORT TERM FORECAST
 
TODAY: Sunny & Chilly.  High: 58.
 
TONIGHT:  Clear Skies & Cold.  Expect Frost.  Low: 33.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny.  Cool.  High: 63.
 
 
FORECAST SYNOPSIS

It sure feels like fall this weekend!  Enjoy the sunny skies while we have them because it's a pretty cloudy start to the workweek.

With tonight's clear skies, there will be frost.  Some spots, like the Poconos, will still below 32 for a few hours.  So, bring in the fall mums if they're outside.  It will not be frosty tomorrow night because the skies turn cloudy.  It's always warmer on a cloudy night.

We're pretty cloudy on Monday, and the clouds stick around through Wednesday as showers hang out in western PA all of those days.  While a spot or two will see a quick sprinkle, the vast majority of us stay dry all three of those days.  Then, everyone is sunny and dry on Thursday.  

On Friday, we'll see some more clouds in the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches us.  The cold front will take away the 70s we have going at the end of the week and replace them with 60s for next weekend.  After a morning shower, next Saturday is dry.  We are tracking some showers for next Sunday.

DETAILED FORECAST

 

TODAY

Weather 10/17

We're cooler than average today.

TONIGHT

Tonight 10/17

If you have a nice fall mum or plant outside you don't want to die, bring them inside tonight.

TOMORROW

sunday 10 17

The high temperature is average for this time of year.  The average high is 63.

MIDWEEK

Midweek 10/17

Temperatures go on the rise in the middle of the week.

THE WEEK AHEAD

7 day 10 17

After a warmer than average end to the workweek, a cold front brings a few showers Friday night and knocks us back to the 60s for next weekend.

