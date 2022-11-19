The cold continues to be the big weather story for our weekend as high temperatures Saturday were even lower compared to the end of this past work and school week. While we did see mostly sunny skies Saturday, afternoon highs only reached the upper 30s to around 40 degrees with wind chills around or just below freezing thanks to a west-southwesterly wind occasionally gusting between 25 and 30 miles-per-hour. Typical highs this time of the year should still be in the low 50s. While the weather will remain dry and sunny for the remainder of the weekend, temperatures will continue to get colder giving us more of a January feel. Sunday is expected to feature highs just a few degrees above freezing along with gustier winds and wind chills down in the teens to start the day and likely only in the 20s even during the afternoon. The cold and wind begin to ease on Monday, at least a little, before it's a return to more seasonable temperatures for holiday travel Tuesday, Wednesday, and the Thanksgiving holiday with continued sunshine and highs around 50 degrees. Black Friday looks to be our next unsettled day with what now seems to be just a rain event.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT
Skies will turn out mainly clear tonight and winds will lighten up enough to allow overnight lows to dip down into the low 20s. Expect the breeze to start to pick back up again around sunrise Sunday, and that will lead to wind chills to start the day down into the teens. As we work through Sunday, a dying cold front will try to approach from western Pennsylvania and the Great Lakes, and while we really don’t expect any precipitation from the front other than maybe a brief flurry or snow shower across the northern Poconos, we do expect the winds to turn quite gusty with a reinforcing shot of cold air. Look for afternoon highs Sunday to only reach the mid 30s with areas north of the Lehigh Valley probably not even getting above freezing. And when you factor in winds that may gust at times to 35 miles-per-hour, we’ll have wind chills down into the 20s even during Sunday afternoon. As for sunshine, the further south you head from the Lehigh Valley, the more of it you’ll see, while the further north you go, the more cloud cover. Skies will turn out mainly clear Sunday night as winds gradually lighten and overnight lows drop to very cold levels in the upper teens to around 20 degrees. In fact, we might even get close to the record low of 17 degrees for Allentown set back in 2014.
MONDAY
We'll still be in the cold air Monday, but it will begin to ease just ever so slightly. High pressure will build in from our south leading to mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs back in the lower 40s. It's still chilly, but less brutally cold compared to the weekend. An occasional brisk breeze will still add an extra chill, but the wind shouldn’t be nearly as strong as what Sunday brings.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
It continues to look great for Thanksgiving holiday travel Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure remains overtop of the region. The cold will continue to ease leading up to Thanksgiving, with mostly sunny skies anticipated for the middle of the week. Highs will climb back to the upper 40s Tuesday and then back to the more seasonable low 50s on Wednesday. While this is not a huge jump in the numbers, many will likely agree that it will feel much better compared to the past weekend. Travel weather looks great throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
THANKSGIVING DAY
High pressure looks to keep our weather dry for Thanksgiving Thursday as well. The high will move off the coast allowing a cold front from the Midwest to creep a little closer, but all that will do is increase some high clouds later in the day after things start out rather sunny. And with the dry weather expected to continue along with a light southerly wind flow, afternoon high temperatures should once again be close to seasonable levels around 50 degrees.
BLACK FRIDAY
We’ve been talking for some time now about a storm system potentially impacting the region for Black Friday and this continues to look to be the case. But initially it looked like maybe there was the chance for some wintry weather in at least parts of the region, however, now it seems we’ll have a milder setup. With a front expected to approach from our west and a wave of low pressure riding up the east coast, a southerly flow of milder air should bring pretty much all rain to much of the region throughout Friday. High temperatures are still expected to be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. It’s still too early to pinpoint exact timing of the rain, but stay tuned throughout the coming week for fine tuning of that part of the forecast.
