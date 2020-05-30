After a taste of summer on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, Saturday featured a return to dry and comfortable conditions with a fair amount of sunshine. Now granted, it was still what one might consider warm for this time of the year as highs climbed to either side of 80 degrees, but the dew points dropped back to much lower and more comfortable levels in the 40s and 50s (they were in the upper 60s to low 70s Friday…very sticky air). With dry air now in place and mainly clear skies tonight, lows will get much cooler compared to the last several nights. Then, as we flip the calendar from May to June, the pleasant air mass will be paired with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s Sunday and Monday and lows Sunday night in the mid 40s. Temperatures won't bounce back to 80 degrees again until mid to late next week when a couple of showers and thunderstorms will pop up as well.
TONIGHT
An area of low pressure tracking eastward across far Upstate New York into northern New England will drag a weak cold front across our region this evening. While this system is fairly moisture starved, it’s not entirely out of the question someone sees an isolated shower this evening. The large majority of the region however should be dry with just a period of clouds for a bit this evening before skies turn mainly clear overnight as the weak front moves offshore. Thanks to much drier air and lower dew points now in place, overnight lows should fall back to some much cooler numbers compared to the last several nights in the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY
A large area of high pressure will start building in from the Midwest Sunday while an upper-level trough with the jet stream settles into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. As a result, cooler and even drier air will continue pushing into the region along with rain-free conditions. We can expect a mostly sunny Sunday with some gusty winds on occasion as afternoon highs only peak around 70 degrees. Dew points will continue dropping through the 40s, and may even dip into the 30s in some spots. This very dry air should set the stage for a chilly Sunday night when lows are expected to drop back into the mid 40s under mostly clear skies.
MONDAY
The eastward movement of the high pressure system over the Midwest will be stymied on Monday by an upper-level trough digging from the Northeast into the Mid Atlantic. This vigorous trough and high to our west will continue funneling in cool air from the north which should keep Monday’s highs similar to Sunday in the lower 70s. Monday's trough may also lead to just a little more cloud cover compared to Sunday, although we still expect there to be decent periods of sunshine, especially the further south one travels. Some showers are expected to develop near Lake Ontario and track southeastward across Upstate New York, perhaps surviving all the way south into the northern Poconos from midday into the afternoon. With that said, the large majority of our area should stay dry.
TUESDAY
High pressure will reposition itself to our south Tuesday and eventually move offshore from the North Carolina coast later Tuesday afternoon. As the high loses its grip on our region, a weak disturbance will track in from our west leading to a mostly cloudy Tuesday along with the chance for a few showers from late morning onward. Thanks to more cloud cover and perhaps a little rain, temperatures will continue to be held in check as we anticipate highs once again to only reach the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY
The region breaks back into a warm sector on Wednesday as a warm front moves off to our north and east while a cold front approaches from the north and west. Partly sunny skies will return and dew points will climb back well into the 60s making for a much more sticky air mass. At the same time, afternoon highs are expected to climb all the way back into the mid 80s, and with the aforementioned cold front moving in from the north and west and clashing with this warmer and more humid air mass, we can expect a few showers or a thunderstorm to fire, mainly during the PM hours.
THURSDAY
Some uncertainty surrounds just how far south Wednesday’s cold front will move for Thursday. At this time, it seems the boundary may remain close enough that we still have to allow for a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, especially the further south one travels. It’s still possible though that the front ends up even further south making for an entirely dry day. Regardless of whether or not there is some rain, we expect there to be a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs in the low 80s.