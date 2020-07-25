After one heat wave came to an end Friday, we are on the verge of seeing another one go down in the books by the beginning of next week as high temperatures Saturday topped out around 90 degrees in several spots, and are expected to stay at or above 90 degrees through Monday, and possibly even Tuesday. While we did see some very isolated shower and thunderstorm activity pop up Saturday afternoon mostly over the mountainous terrain, overall, it was a mostly sunny and dry day, and that type of weather will last into the beginning of next week as high pressure remains firmly in control. Unfortunately, with the building heat also comes high humidity, something that will push the heat index up to around 100 degrees over the next couple days. It's not until our next cold front sweeps through the area on Tuesday that some relief from the heat and humidity arrives behind it. As that front clashes with the hot and humid air, it’s not entirely out of the question that a few storms Tuesday are locally strong with gusty winds, torrential downpours, and frequent lightning. We'll reap the benefits, though, the rest of the week as highs ease back into the middle 80s followed by lowering humidity levels.
TONIGHT
Some very isolated shower and thunderstorm activity from the daytime Saturday may linger into the early evening hours, but by-in-large, all of the night will be dry as skies turn out mostly clear. Similar to last night, thanks to a muggy airmass and breaks in the clouds, it will be a good contributor for patchy dense fog to develop late after midnight, especially across sheltered river valley locations. Overnight lows should only drop into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
SUNDAY
High pressure will remain overhead for Sunday making for a dry day with plenty of sunshine mixing with some clouds as the day progresses. Some patchy dense fog will probably linger shortly past sunrise, but it shouldn’t take too long from that point forward for the fog to mix out. Look for afternoon highs to reach the low and mid 90s and with dew points well into the 60s to around 70 degrees for a good portion of the day, the heat index for a while may approach 100 degrees. It is possible, a more westerly wind late in the afternoon will drop dew points lower into the 60s which will make things feel not quite as uncomfortable. Overall though, you should still plan on a very hot day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The heat and humidity will peak on Monday, which should be our hottest day of this stretch with widespread highs in the middle 90s expected and heat indices around or just above 100 degrees. The day looks fairly bright and mostly dry, with thunderstorm chances holding off until Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes region. Tuesday will bring our best chance of rain in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some perhaps strong, but we may sneak in one more 90-degree day before that front passes.
MID TO LATE WEEK
In the wake of Tuesday's cold front, highs will ease back from 90-something-degrees with a gradual reprieve from the higher humidity levels as well. Wednesday will probably still be a little sticky, at least early on, before turning more comfortable late in the day under mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Then, a pair of mostly sunny and pleasant days for the end of July follow with highs in the middle 80s both Thursday and Friday.