We kicked off October certainly feeling like the month, in fact probably more like the middle of the month, as the region has been under the influence of quite a cool air mass. The last couple mornings were quite chilly with lows down into the lower 40s and even some isolated upper 30s. Highs had only been reaching the mid to upper 60s. Things started to change Saturday however as a southwesterly wind flow took back hold, and this in turn with a decent amount of sunshine helped to bump afternoon high temperatures back into the middle 70s. While Sunday will start off with sunshine, clouds will increase as the day progresses. Most of us should be able to eke out a dry Sunday, although a shower or two may sneak into the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley before sunset on Sunday. Shower chances will then increase for everyone Sunday night and more so Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also remain warm to start next week with even an uptick in humidity. We’ll then see the numbers gradually drop back closer to seasonable levels for the middle and latter portion of the week. The forecast looks to remain somewhat cloudy for much of the week, and a few showers may even remain possible for just about every day, however it may not be until Friday that a steadier period of rain moves through.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Those of you liking these warmer temperatures can thank a milder west to southwest breeze as high pressure slides off the coast, and a cold front begins its advance in our direction. Tonight won't be as cool as the previous few nights, with lows around 50 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
SUNDAY
Sunday shouldn’t end up all that bad, but it does look like clouds will be on the increase as the aforementioned cold front slowly creeps east. Showers are possible later in the day and overnight, although we should eke out a dry morning and even a good chunk of the afternoon. Despite the increase in clouds, afternoon highs should still manage to reach the upper 70s, with perhaps even a few spots reaching 80 degrees, thanks to that milder southwest wind ahead of our front. The best chance of a shower late in the day should be more near and north of Interstate 80, and near and west of Interstate 81. As an area of low pressure moves across the Great Lakes, it will push our front a little closer from our west, and that in turn should push a better chance for some showers across most of the region Sunday night. It’s not even out of the question we see a rumble or two of thunder along with a brief downpour, but no severe weather is expected. With considerable cloudiness and an uptick in dew points and humidity expected Sunday night, lows will be much milder only dropping to around 60 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Mostly cloudy skies are expected Monday along with the continued chance for hit-or-miss showers, and perhaps even an afternoon or evening thunderstorm, as our front approaches. Once again no real severe weather is expected at this time, just perhaps a few downpours. Even with the rather cloudy skies Monday, a southerly wind flow in advance of our cold front will once again lead to high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Dew points should actually climb several degrees into the 60s as well, so it will also feel a bit more sticky Monday. Our cold front will push off to our south for Tuesday while an area of high pressure builds into New England. Our wind flow will turn easterly, and this in turn will lead to cooler highs Tuesday back in the lower 70s. The day also looks to remain rather cloudy with perhaps a few showers still around with our front still close enough to the south.
MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK
The forecast becomes a little more tricky as we get into Wednesday and Thursday next week as we’ll have to see just how strong an area of high pressure is to our north. It appears this feature will try to push south towards the region and may very well provide the region with mostly rain-free conditions through the period. The frontal boundary from the beginning of the week will still be around to our south, and it will continue to produce some areas of showers or even a little drizzle. Having said that, much of this activity may remain well south and west of the Lehigh Valley if our high pressure system to the north is strong enough. Skies would still probably feature more clouds than sun however, and with an easterly onshore wind flow remaining, high temperatures will only top out around seasonable levels in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
