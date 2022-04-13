While Tuesday started with some clouds and early morning showers, things quickly improved as sunshine returned and sent highs surging to near 70 degrees by afternoon. It's a taste of things to come over the next few days, which will be even warmer, even if there are a few showers or a thunderstorm in the forecast either day.
Both Wednesday and Thursday look more dry than wet, and more warm than anything else with highs climbing well through the 70s and even flirting with 80 degrees in spots.
We'll ease back into the 60s to wrap up the week Friday and Saturday, with 50s starting Easter Sunday, setting up a cooler and unsettled weather pattern for most of next week.
WEDNESDAY
Our warm front lifts through this morning as we'll flip to the even warmer side of that front for the next two days. Clouds will mix with sunshine, and that sun should work its magic and send highs soaring into the mid to upper 70s come afternoon.
While there could be a sprinkle or brief shower as that front passes, it's a mainly warm and dry day. There's a slightly better chance of a steadier shower or thunderstorm overnight, with lows staying well up in the 50s.
THURSDAY
Thursday will be another warm day, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, ahead of a cold front that could spark a few showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. However, most of the day is warm, breezy, and dry, with at least partly sunny skies.
There's a marginal chance for a stronger storm, but the front that has caused days of severe weather to our west will not have the oomph it once had as it slides through our area, which means lower severe chances despite the warmth.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Behind our cold front, it's a return to seasonable temperatures for mid-April, with still mild and pleasant highs in the mid 60s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and a noticeable westerly breeze ushering in the somewhat cooler air.
Another cold front on Saturday will deliver more clouds and a shower or two to start the holiday weekend with highs still on the plus side of 60 degrees for one more day, then another bigger step down in temperatures will follow for early next week.
EASTER SUNDAY
Behind front #2, our Easter expectations are for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, but a cooler day as well with highs back in the mid to upper 50s. There will also be a cool northeast breeze around 10-15mph that will make it feel a bit cooler than it already is.
At least right now, the day does look to be mostly dry despite the cool down, which should continue into the following week.
Our next chance of steadier rain will arrive on Monday.