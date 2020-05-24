Mother Nature returned us to dry times on Sunday as an area of high pressure centered over the Canadian Maritimes pushed a surge of drier air down into our region. Sunday started rather cloudy in many spots, but once we got into the afternoon, a good amount of the clouds broke up from north to south. Granted, even with more sunshine, an easterly onshore fetch of wind helped ensure highs today were a little cooler compared to Saturday topping out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Memorial Day Monday is looking just as good as Sunday. Sunshine will still have to fight low-level moisture in the morning, and it may take a while for the sun to win out over the clouds, but the bottom line is Monday will be largely dry. In fact, it may take a while for shower and thunderstorm chances to make a comeback, probably not until Thursday and Friday. Before we get there though, temperatures will take the weather cake as they rise into the lower and middle 80s. Humidity will also become more noticeable late in the week.
TONIGHT
The clearing that occurred during the day Sunday will lead to partly cloudy skies for a while as we head into the nighttime. After midnight however, a light southeasterly wind flow off the Atlantic Ocean will start to increase low-level moisture again, and this will result in clouds increasing and lowering across the region. A few areas of fog are also not entirely out of the question as we get towards dawn on Memorial Day. Overnight lows should be similar to the previous night dropping into the low 50s.
MEMORIAL DAY
High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will continue to control our weather for Memorial Day keeping the forecast dry for the large majority of the region. The one exception to that rule may be in the morning for areas near the Interstate 81 corridor between Schuylkill and Luzerne Counties where a weakening warm front approaching from the west may spark a shower. Other than that, we start Monday still dealing with that easterly onshore wind component, so expect the day to start with some low clouds and perhaps even a little bit of fog. As the day wears on, we expect the wind direction to become more southerly which should allow for the clouds to break for more in the way of sunshine and warmer afternoon highs. Just how quick that change in wind direction occurs Monday will be key in how much sun we ultimately see and how warm it will get. At this time we’ll go with highs a bit warmer compared to Sunday getting back in the mid 70s and skies turning partly sunny by the afternoon.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Most of us consider Memorial Day to be the unofficial start to summer, and while it may not feel like it as much this year with everything going on in the world, it will at least feel like summer in the world of weather. We're forecasting our first stretch of 80-degree days so far this year with a little more humidity as well. Tuesday’s highs should be in the low to mid 80s, then mid 80s for Wednesday. The warmth is due to an area of high pressure sitting over Bermuda leading to a southerly or southwesterly wind direction instead of that cooler easterly flow off the ocean. The Bermuda high also looks to be strong enough that it will keep most of any showers and thunderstorms through the period well away to our north and west. Both days should feature a decent amount of sunshine mixed with clouds, although we may continue to see those pesky low clouds and even a little bit of fog first thing in the morning.
THURSDAY
Thursday will be another very warm day similar to Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are once again expected to reach the mid 80s. This go around however, we should start to notice the humidity a bit more so as the strong Bermuda high pressure system slowly starts to breakdown allowing more moisture to creep up the Eastern Seaboard. A cold front across the Great Lakes and Eastern Canada will also move a little closer and as a result, we should see a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. A decent portion of the day still looks dry however at this point with partly sunny skies.
FRIDAY
Friday will feature our next greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms over the next several days as the aforementioned cold front to our north and west tracks through. Warm and humid air will be in place out ahead of the front, so expect a classic summer-like day with highs in the mid 80s, partly sunny skies, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Perhaps a few storms will be locally strong.