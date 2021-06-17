For some, especially those that aren't fans of summertime heat and humidity, the last few days have been weather perfection. Sunny and comfortably warm days followed by clear, cool, and even comfier nights are easy to get used to, and we have similar weather on the way Thursday and even most of Friday.
Now it is the second half of June, so keeping things comfortable here for an extended period of time typically becomes a challenge this time of year. While there are no 90-degree days and therefore no heat waves in the foreseeable future as the hottest weather roasts the western United States, we'll turn more humid over the weekend into early next week. A few cold fronts will also bring the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms from time to time, with Friday night into Saturday and then Monday into Tuesday being the more likely times to see some scattered thunderstorm activity. With any luck, more dry and comfortable weather returns by this time next week.
THURSDAY
If you liked the last few days, you'll love a sun-tastic Thursday that's in store! Plentiful sunshine will allow highs to rebound into the mid 70s after the cool start. And while mid 70s is on the "cool" side for this time of year, when our average high is actually in the low 80s, it doesn't get any more comfortable!
And like our cool nights, days like this will be harder to come by in early to mid-summer. Another clear and cool night will follow.
FRIDAY
We'll wrap up a nice week with more nice weather on Friday, even though some high clouds will increase during the day. So skies will be sunny to start and partly sunny to finish, but it should remain dry and fairly comfortable.
Temperatures will inch up a bit too closer to seasonable levels, with highs in the low 80s to end the work week.
As a warm front heads our way Friday night, clouds will thicken, humidity will increase, and a shower or thunderstorm chance will likewise increase overnight Friday.
SATURDAY
If there is an unsettled day of the forecast, then Saturday is it. But even so, only a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, and it shouldn't be an all day rain. It's a warmer and more humid day as our warm front is through and we'll await a cold front that night, so we'll be in the "warm sector."
Expect highs in the mid 80s with at least some hazy sunshine and a stickier air mass in place, which will be fuel for a couple of thunderstorms. Timing favors later in the day and into the overnight hours for the best chance of storms.
FATHER'S DAY
Behind our cold front, there's no cooler air, so another day with highs in the mid 80s is expected for dads on Father's Day. It's also a partly sunny and dry day as well, but with a bit less humidity as our cold front manages to provide a modest reprieve from Saturday's higher humidity levels.
Consequently, it turns more humid again on Monday, as t-storm chances rise early next week ahead of our next cold front later Monday into Tuesday.