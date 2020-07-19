TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid; a stray shower or t-storm. Low: 74
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a spotty afternoon shower or t-storm; heat index between 100-105 degrees. High: 95
MONDAY NIGHT: An early evening shower or t-storm; otherwise, turning out mostly clear and less humid. Low: 69
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
The "sweating" weather is back as the weekend ended even hotter than it began, all because of that little thing we call humidity. While Sunday was once again mostly sunny and dry in many locations courtesy of high pressure, a south to southwesterly wind flow helped raise dew points into the tropical-like 70s making the already hot highs in the mid 90s feel more like they were near 100 degrees. Some very isolated showers and t-storms did pop up during the afternoon, but this activity will fizzle out this evening. Another stray shower or t-storm however will be possible overnight thanks to some activity advancing eastward from western and central Pennsylvania. It's rinse and repeat for Monday out ahead of an approaching cold front that may bring a few showers and t-storms into the conversation Monday afternoon and evening, before the front settles to the south for another hot, but dry and a bit less humid, Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. The front bounces back as a warm front Wednesday, ahead of another cold front Thursday, raising humidity back up to sticky levels and increasing shower and t-storm chances. While humidity will be uncomfortable during this stretch, temperatures should at least continue to fall into the 80s due to more clouds and scattered showers and storms. High pressure looks to return for Friday leading to a return of dry and sunny conditions along with seasonable highs and more comfortable humidity.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
There won't be much relief from the heat Sunday after the sun goes down, as overnight lows are only expected to drop into the mid 70s. A cold front stretching from the Great Lakes down through the Midwest and Ohio Valley will slowly be advancing eastward and this front sparked scattered showers and thunderstorms across western and even some of central Pennsylvania during the day Sunday. While much of this activity is expected to fizzle as it moves closer to our region, it’s not entirely out of the question a rogue shower or storm is able to survive overnight, especially for areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Other than that, we expect partly cloudy skies with a very humid feel to the air.
MONDAY
The aforementioned cold front will track through the region Monday afternoon and evening, however it will washout and lose much of its punch. While we can’t entirely rule out a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and early evening Monday, latest forecast guidance suggests the coverage will be very isolated and many will likely stay entirely dry for the day. Those near and east of Interstate 95 will stand the best chance to see any storms, and an isolated storm with strong winds is not entirely out of the question. The bigger weather story on Monday will be the continuation of oppressive heat and humidity as highs once again reach the mid 90s with dew points at or above 70 degrees, leading to heat indices between 100 and 105 degrees. Fortunately, the aforementioned cold front will be moving off to our south and east Monday evening and overnight allowing dew points to drop back into the low 60s and even some upper 50s. Not only will this lead to a less sticky feel, it will also allow lows to get a little cooler dropping into the upper 60s.
TUESDAY
Monday’s cold front looks to push far enough south and east for Tuesday while an area of high pressure builds into eastern Canada and Upstate New York. While the cold front will do very little to drop temperatures as highs should still reach the low 90s, the high pressure system to our north will provide us with a northerly wind flow which will actually help to keep dew points well down into the 60s. This means Tuesday won’t feel nearly as oppressive as Sunday and Monday did. We can also expect a dry and sunny day courtesy of the high pressure system to our north.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
The cold front off to our south and east on Tuesday will lift back to the north as a warm front for Wednesday bringing increasing clouds and increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. While the unsettled weather and more cloud cover should drop highs back into the upper 80s, humidity will climb back to sticky levels. The warm front will lift north on Thursday while an area of low pressure then tracks from the Great Lakes into Upstate New York dragging a cold front through our area. This in turn will keep scattered clouds around along with continued high humidity and more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms Thursday could be locally heavy. Fortunately, the unsettled period will continue leading to cooler temperatures as highs return closer to seasonable levels in the middle 80s.
FRIDAY
Behind the cold front that moves through Thursday, Friday should see a return to dry weather with mostly sunny skies and much lower humidity courtesy of high pressure building in from the Great Lakes. High temperatures are also expected to be at seasonable levels in the mid 80s.