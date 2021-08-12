Today and Friday are rivaling the hottest weather we've seen so far this summer, which was back on the last two days of June when highs reached the mid to upper 90s and the heat index soared past 105 degrees in spots. Once again on Friday, we expect the afternoon heat index to approach 110 degrees in spots. The "air you can wear" is ours to keep through the end of the week, with 70 to 75 degree dewpoints making for an oppressively and miserably humid air mass. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for much of the area through Friday to highlight the dangerous heat that will be with us just a little bit longer. You may get a quick-hitting thunderstorm to cool you down, but any storms will be widely scattered at best and any cooling from them won't last long. The best chance for a few stray thunderstorms will be this evening, then again Friday afternoon through at least a part of the overnight, ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will sweep off the coast on Saturday, with drier, less humid, and more comfortable weather gradually building in Saturday night into Sunday. A better feeling and more pleasant stretch of weather should stay with us through early next week. Until then, stay hydrated and keep those air conditioners churning out the cold air!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND FRIDAY
While much of Thursday has been dry, that may change for some as we head into the evening and early nighttime hours. We’re tracking clusters and broken lines of showers and thunderstorms up across Upstate New York down into north-central Pennsylvania trying to advance east and southeastward. Some of this activity is working into at least areas near Interstate 80, and especially near and north of Route 6 and Interstate 84. A few of these storms have the potential to produce torrential downpours, strong winds, and hail, but we think the activity will start to wane as it moves further south into the heart of our area. Eventually, much of the night should be dry with partly cloudy skies. It will be another very warm and sticky night with overnight lows staying above 70 degrees. For Friday, the thunderstorm threat likely arrives earlier, from mid afternoon onward through the evening hours, with the exact timing dependent on the speed of a cold front approaching from the Great Lakes and Midwest. Once again, a few storms will have the potential to produce torrential downpours, strong winds, and hail. It is this aforementioned front that will eventually provide relief, but not until the weekend. Excessive heat warnings continue for much of the area through Friday with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 90s and the heat index reaching between 105 and 110 degrees.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be our transition day, as the heat and humidity lingers but eases a bit, as a cold front sweeps through the area during the day. If the front is faster, the comfier weather may arrive Saturday afternoon. A slower cold front, the more likely scenario right now, will allow the sticky weather to linger along with the chance of some showers and thunderstorms during the day, with the drop in humidity delayed until Saturday night. Highs will ease back into the mid and upper 80s, but it will still be warm and humid for one final day.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Finally, relief will be building in for the second half of the weekend, with a welcome break from the heat and humidity for all. A broad area of high pressure moving across the Great Lakes will move by to our north across Upstate New York and New England sending the much more comfortable air mass in our direction. So, we'll start the new week off with partly to mostly sunny skies, seasonably warm highs in the low 80s, and much more comfortable humidity levels. Nighttime lows will also be turning more comfortable and refreshing dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Dew points will have dropped from the 70s to the 50s meaning it won't feel like an instant sauna the second you walk outside. With the high humidity gone, the thunderstorm chances will be gone as well.
TUESDAY
The aforementioned high pressure system to our north from the start of the week will move off the coast heading into Tuesday. This will allow our wind flow to turn more southerly, and that in turn will start to increase some of the humidity again. Fortunately, temperatures won’t climb much as highs are expected to stay in the low 80s. Some moisture is going to try and creep back up the coast with that return to a more southerly wind flow, and this moisture may help lead to a shower or thunderstorm chance again Tuesday, more likely in the afternoon and evening, and the further south and west one travels from the Lehigh Valley. Stay tuned!
