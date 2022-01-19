TONIGHT: Cloudy with a mix of rain and snow developing overnight, changing to all snow late. Low: 32
THURSDAY: Cloudy with morning light snow ending, with a coating to 1-2" expected. Then windy and turning colder with falling temps and some clearing late. High: 33
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, brisk, and much colder. Low: 9
We may have enjoyed a mild Wednesday with 40-something-degree highs for many, but don't be surprised to wake up to a fresh coating to an inch or two of snow on the ground Thursday morning. So hopefully you enjoyed our brief thaw, as some overnight light rain changes to some light snow before ending Thursday morning. Amounts and intensity will both be fairly light, but the timing is such that the snow will coincide with the morning commute for some of us, so be wary of some morning slick spots. An arctic cold front will sweep the snowflakes away later Thursday morning, as our next shot of bitter cold air comes sweeping in from Thursday night through Saturday. We've been watching the potential for another storm on Saturday, but at least for now, that threat seems to be squashed as a weaker storm will stay well to our south, rather than a stronger storm coming farther north in our direction. So the weekend looks mainly cold and dry, with more cold weather much of next week and another chance for some snow by the middle of the week.
TONIGHT
After our one day thaw, a cold front approaches tonight and will cause some light rain to develop later tonight, mostly rain initially with the milder air still in place. However, as some cold air catches up to the moisture, that light rain will turn to some light snow late tonight and continue into Thursday morning before ending from northwest to southeast. Some light accumulations around a coating to an inch are possible by morning with lows around freezing (32°) by morning.
THURSDAY
Some ongoing light snow Thursday morning will lead to some slick spots on your commute, especially between the Lehigh Valley and Delaware Valley as the area of snow sinks south and east. A coating to an inch is likely for most, with some spots closer to 2-3" of snow south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially along and north/west of the Interstate 95 corridor. Snow will end by mid to late morning and skies even clear a bit in the afternoon, but northwest winds kick up behind our front and temperatures will actually drop by afternoon and fall into the 20s. Accounting for those brisk breezes, wind chills will drop into the teens later Thursday. Overnight, the cold becomes more established with single digit lows and below zero wind chills possible, just like late last week.
FRIDAY
Friday will be spent in the deep freeze, despite partly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs will struggle to do much better than 20 degrees, and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens throughout the day, even if Friday isn't as windy as Thursday and Thursday night will be. Expect another night of single digit lows Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND
The potential for a Saturday storm continues to dwindle, at least for us, although North Carolina and Virginia may do well snow-wise. For us however, it's a partly sunny, cold, and mainly dry weekend, with the best chance for any fringe light snows from the southern storm on Saturday over the South Jersey and Delaware beaches. Winds will be lighter over the weekend, with highs in the mid 20s for Saturday, inching up to around 30 degrees come Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The cold air looks to remain firmly in place through the first half of next week, with our next opportunity for a storm sometime Tuesday or Wednesday. In this fast moving and complex weather pattern, we'll wait and see if the pieces will come together for some snow either day. For now, it looks cold with highs mostly in the upper 20s and just the chance for some snow, as we wait and see what the pattern may or may not offer in terms of any storms.
