After some wild temperature swings over the last few weeks and a stormy pattern as well, it’s a fairly quiet stretch of weather that lies ahead for the rest of this week. Temperature-wise, what you saw today is more or less what you get right through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures remain seasonably chilly, but our weather also remains dry throughout the rest of the week. Highs today reached the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, and we’ll see very similar numbers over the next several days. We haven’t seen much sunshine in 2021 so far, and today was no different. Fortunately, we expect skies to gradually turn sunnier for the remainder of the week. Besides a stray flurry tonight, expect dry weather likely lasting right through the weekend. The only noteworthy storm to watch would be a southern storm that likely slides out to sea to our south and east on Friday into Saturday, with any rain or snow staying safely to our south. So no big storms, no big warm ups, and no big arctic blasts are in sight this week, just a mostly dry and seasonable week of weather as 2021 stretches its legs. We'll have to watch another southern storm early next week, which has a chance at coming closer and being our next weather maker if it too doesn't stay out to sea.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
The stubborn clouds that remained with us today will linger into the nighttime for a while before slowly starting to break up a bit as we get into the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Thanks to a fair amount of cloud cover again overnight, don’t expect lows to get too terribly cold. We should generally get no colder than 30 degrees and typical lows this time of the year should be well down into the 20s. A stray flurry remains possible overnight, but mostly dry weather is again expected to be the rule.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
The sunshine finally returns, the first appreciable sunshine since the end of 2020, with partly to mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday and highs near 40 degrees for Wednesday, and lower 40s for Thursday. Throw in a brisk northwest breeze on Wednesday and it will feel a bit chillier. Overnight lows will be seasonable and in the mid to upper 20s, not too cold for this time of year.
FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND
Low pressure will slide off the North Carolina coast and instead of coming up the coast, it should stay out to sea well to our southeast. While there could be some extra clouds with this feature in our southern skies, no other impacts are expected, so expect the dry weather to continue Friday into Saturday. Highs will ease back into the upper 30s, and an occasionally brisk northerly breeze will make it feel just a little bit colder each day. On Sunday, look for high pressure to settle in making for mostly sunny skies and lighter breezes. Highs are expected to remain close to seasonable levels Sunday in the upper 30s.
