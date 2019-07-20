Extremely hot and humid this weekend with feels like temperatures in the triple-digits

TODAY: Extremely hot and humid with sunshine and a few clouds; feels like 110 degrees. High: 97 TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, very warm, and stuffy; perhaps a t-storm north. Low: 76 SUNDAY: Still quite hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds; a spotty PM t-storm. High: 97 Low: 74

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS FOR MOST OF EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA, NEW JERSEY, AND NORTHERN DELAWARE THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT

Ready, set, sweat! A ridge of high pressure will keep the hot mess express in motion this weekend as unruly amounts of heat and humidity derail many outdoor plans in the northern mid-Atlantic. A heat index between 100 and 115 degrees will make spending time in the sun Saturday and Sunday downright dangerous, all while actually temperatures in the upper 90s will come a few degrees from record-high territory. If you have to go outside during the day, remember to take plenty of breaks in an air-conditioned building when possible, and drink plenty of water. Common-sense stuff to avoid fast-acting heat illnesses. There won't be much relief after dark, either, as temperatures only settle into the middle 70s both Saturday and Sunday nights.

Relief from the blistering heat and humidity will arrive behind a cold front next week, but not without some rain and thunderstorms first. A few of these thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and night, but most of the action will develop Monday and last into Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms then may be strong with tropical-like downpours. Like many of our past rainfall events, some locations may see a few inches of rain in a short amount of time, so flash flooding will be our main concern. These will be heat-busting thunderstorms, though, as high temperatures Monday only hit the lower to middle 80s...marking the end of an oppressive heat wave. Humidity levels will take a bit longer to lower, probably not until after rain tapers off and sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be the first pleasant day from start to finish in a while, but it won't be the last. Lows in the lower 60s and highs in the lower 80s will be the theme through Friday.