TODAY: Seasonable with sunshine mixing with a few clouds. High: 58
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 37
TUESDAY: Plenty of clouds with a passing shower; rain south and east. High: 58 Low: 36
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Our weather pattern flipped for the colder as the calendar flipped from October to November. Fortunately for warm weather fans, Mother Nature treated the northern mid-Atlantic to a helping of 70 degree days before October was said and done with three in its final week. In the past few November days since then, highs have only hit the lower to middle 50s with lows dipping into the freezer, for most of us, for the first few times since spring.
Sunday treated us to another "first" of sorts as the sun sank below the horizon before 5 o'clock for the first time since mid-January. Nighttime will win out for a while now, giving temperatures a better chance to cool off at night and lesser chance to warm up during the day.
That brings us to another cold start to the day Monday with frost on the windshield. Monday's sub-freezing start will be mitigated by plenty of sunshine before a clipper system well to the north eventually leads to more clouds by afternoon. High temperatures today should be rather seasonable topping out in the upper 50s. The aforementioned clipper system drags a cold front through the area Tuesday, perhaps triggering a shower or two. Perhaps the bigger deal will be high temperatures still managing to reach seasonable levels in the upper 50s with perhaps a few 60-degree readings, even with all the clouds.
A stronger cold front will slide into the mid-Atlantic Thursday bringing a chance for some showers followed by a shot of cold air for Friday and into the weekend. An area of low pressure may develop along the front to our south as it slides offshore overnight Thursday into Friday morning. If the system tracks far enough north and cold air builds into the region quick enough, it's possible we could see a period of snow, rain and snow mix, or rain changing to snow overnight Thursday and early Friday morning. It's too early to talk about any sort of accumulation, but its possible that cold air chasing moisture situation pans out for our first snowflakes of the season.
If not then, certainly by Friday farther north as gusty, northwest winds wrapping around the departing system drag cold air over the Great Lakes, fueling some snow flurries. Highs will only land in the lower 40s Friday with wind chills in the 30s. Boots, scarves, winter coats...we might see a few of these cold weather things then. And if not then, perhaps by Friday night lights as temperatures begin their descent into the 30s and eventually 20s by dawn Saturday.
The good news is, the chill will make the Holiday music that one co-worker is already playing sound a little better.
Have a great day!