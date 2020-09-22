High pressure has been in control since Friday night and shows no signs of letting up through most of the week ahead. Over the weekend and again Monday, the high led to an abundance of sunshine during the day and clear skies at night. Despite tons of sun, temperatures struggled to warm, only reaching he low and mid 60s each afternoon, which is more reminiscent of mid to late October as opposed to mid to late September. Autumn gets underway Tuesday morning with a fittingly chilly start, with the fall season officially beginning at 9:31am.
But as the first few days of autumn unfold, temperatures will warm up, as highs climb through the 70s over the next few days before topping out near 80° on Thursday. With high pressure more or less in control, it's a dry forecast through the end of the week, with a weak cold front dropping through with nothing more than a few clouds Thursday night into Friday, as any small chance of a shower likely remains up to our north. We'll have to wait until the second half of the weekend then for our next chance of rain, which most of us could certainly use by that point after an extended stretch of dry weather.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
On Tuesday, the center of our high pressure will move south into southwestern Virginia, changing our wind direction to more of a northwesterly flow. This down-sloping wind off the mountains should help raise our high temperatures Tuesday back into the lower 70s after a cool and crisp start, as fall begins at 9:31am in the morning.
The first full day of autumn on Wednesday will be sun-filled yet again and will be met with highs reaching into the upper 70s, which isn't uncommon for late September but is something we haven't seen since in over a week.
There could be some light haze from the western wildfires sneaking back into our skies, but that's not a definite and if it does happen, it likely wouldn't be as thick as what we endured last week.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
As our high continues to slowly sink down the East Coast, our winds will also continue to shift to a warmer westerly or even southwesterly direction, allowing highs to warm into the upper 70s to near 80° again on Thursday and Friday ahead of a weak cold front.
A few more clouds will mix with the sunshine Thursday, but those extra clouds are likely all that most of us will see from said front. A shower or two is possible up to our north, mostly over upstate New York, but most of us will remain dry right through the end of the week and the start of the weekend.
Our average high for late September is easing back into the low 70s, so we'll be on the warmer side of average for the second half of the week.
THIS WEEKEND
The last weekend of September will finally bring us a chance of rain, the first in quite some time, especially late Saturday and more so on Sunday. High pressure slides off the coast, and a slow moving cold front will approach from the west over the weekend.
So Saturday looks mostly dry with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds, with at least a few showers possible Saturday night into Sunday.