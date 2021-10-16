TONIGHT: Some evening lingering showers, then clearing, brisk, and much cooler. Low: 47
SUNDAY: Blustery and noticeably cooler as sunshine mixes with clouds; a spotty shower possible in the afternoon. High: 62
SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming clear and moonlit; one of the chilliest nights of the season so far. Low: 43
Our extended taste of summer carried on yet another day on Saturday as once again 80°+ degree highs were widespread across much of the area. While no record highs were set, Allentown and Reading did get within one degree of their record highs. It is however mid-October after all, and you would eventually expect fall-like temperatures to return. Sure enough, the transition from our bonus summer warmth to a more seasonable fall feel took place during the afternoon Saturday as a vigorous cold front tracked from west to east across the region. Accompanying this front was a gusty line of showers, and even a few embedded thunderstorms, that once it moved through, quickly dropped temperatures from around 80 degrees well down into the 60s. Come Sunday, highs won't be much better than 60°, with a gusty and blustery northwest breeze adding an additional chill to the already cooler air. Winds diminish by the middle of next week, which looks to deliver some picture-postcard fall weather, with milder and sunnier days and crisp, cool, and clear nights.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Our severe threat is over as the cold front responsible for this threat has now moved off to our east. In its wake however is still a bit of rain in spots as temperatures also continue to turn noticeably cooler. By the time we get close to midnight, any rain should be done with, and skies should gradually clear. A brisk northwesterly wind will continue ushering in much cooler and drier air, and this should help drop our overnight lows down into the upper 40s.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
We found fall, and it finally makes an appearance Sunday into Monday. A deep trough with the jet stream will be well entreched over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, and this will lead to sharply cooler high temperatures compared to precending day. Afternoon highs both Sunday and Monday will struggle to even get above 60 degrees, and blustery northwest winds that may gust to 25 to 35 miles-per-hour, especially Sunday, will add a cool feel to the already cooler air. While both days are expected to be mainly dry, you'll likely see a case of where we start off rather sunny, but then see a fair amount of cloud cover increase during the afternoon with even a shower or two popping up, primarily for areas north of the Lehigh Valley. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40s, but the brisk winds will prevent even cooler nighttime temperatures.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
We tone down the wind, increase the sunshine, and finally have that quintessential fall weather that many love this time of year. Our deep trough with the jet stream from the start of the week will lift away to the north and east while surface high pressure gradually builds in to our south. This means comfortably milder and sunnier days with highs back to more seasonable levels Tuesday in the mid to upper 60s, and then around 70 degrees Wednesday. Nighttimes will be clear, cool, and crisp with lows in the mid to upper 40s. We will stay dry through the middle of the week.
THURSDAY
Much of the daytime Thursday should remain dry as high pressure moving off the coast still remains in control. A southwesterly wind flow around the backside of the high should keep afternoon high temperatures mild for this time of the year around or a few ticks above 70 degrees. A little more cloud cover is expected to mix with sunshine Thursday as a cold front slowly approaches from our west. That front will be our next weather maker bringing the chance for a few showers Thursday night into Friday morning, then eventually cooler temperatures to end the week and kick off the weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: