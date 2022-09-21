The clock is ticking on summer, with just about 24 hours to go until the official start of fall Thursday evening, 9:03pm to be specific. And the last full day of summer felt quite summery, with highs around 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine throughout the day on Wednesday. We'll watch a strong cold front sweep through the area on Thursday, essentially sweeping summer away and sweeping in a sharp temperature drop and a fittingly fallish-feeling air mass to start the new season through the rest of the week. While there will be a few showers ahead of our front overnight into Thursday morning, it's the cool and blustery weather behind the front that's the bigger talking point weather-wise. Come Friday, highs will struggle to do much better than the low 60s, with brisk winds making it feel even cooler throughout the day. While dramatically cooler, it will also be a dry start to autumn through Saturday, with clouds and rain chances increasing again by later Sunday. While the chill eases next week, temperatures will remain cooler than average and not far from 70 degrees each afternoon.
TONIGHT
Skies become partly to mostly cloudy overnight ahead of an approaching cold front, with a shower or two possible, although much of the night likely remains dry. Showers are most likely closer to sunrise Thursday morning. With more clouds and a light southwest breeze, it will be a milder night than the last few, with lows in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY
Thursday will be our transition day from summer to fall, both according to the calendar and in terms of our weather, marking a rare time Mother Nature and the calendar are 100 percent in sync. Look for a mostly cloudy start to the day on Thursday with our best chance for some rain, but even so, it's likely only some scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Rainfall amounts are mostly light and generally a few tenths of an inch or less. While the afternoon looks mostly dry, it will turn breezy with an increasingly brisk northwest wind, starting to deliver the cooler air. So temperatures will likely hover around 70 degrees into the afternoon, even with some breaks of sunshine developing. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight, with lows dropping into the mid 40s and a continued breeze adding a chill. Fall officially begins at 9:03pm Thursday evening, and it will certainly feel like it right on cue.
FRIDAY
The first full day of fall will feel like the middle of autumn, with highs only in the low 60s despite partly sunny skies. A blustery northwest breeze that will gust from 30-40mph will make it feel like the 50s throughout the day, a big drop from how we started the week. It will feel more like late October than mid-September, but it will be dry despite the brisk and blustery weather.
SATURDAY
With less wind on Saturday, it will be a better day than Friday, and probably a brighter one too with mostly sunny skies. Highs will still only reach the upper 60s, after starting the day deep down in the low to mid 40s. But it will be a fine early fall day, and likely the better of the two weekend days as well.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
While Sunday looks mostly dry, our next cold approaches late Sunday into early Monday, and with it, clouds will increase and there could be a spotty rain showers from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning. Any rain is light and scattered, and both days will likely see at least some sunshine. The chill we ended the previous week with will ease just a bit, with highs back up around 70-75 degrees come Sunday and Monday.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
More nice fall weather will be the rule for Tuesday through Thursday next week, and perhaps longer. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and highs around 70 degrees, with lows mostly in the mid 40s. The cooler and drier than average pattern looks to continue most of the week, although we'll keep an eye on what could be a tropical system entering the Gulf of Mexico by then as well.
