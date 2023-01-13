THE BIG PICTURE
Any leftover showers end this morning as an area of low pressure and a cold front moves away from the area. Dry conditions will prevail this afternoon with clouds breaking for some sunshine at times. Temperatures continue to fall through the 40s into the 30s by this evening as some of that chillier air moves in from the north and west. High pressure building in will give us a dry holiday weekend, with a rare cold day (at least for this January) on Saturday, then some pleasant weather for Sunday and Monday as the brief cold shot eases. Next week is marked by more mild air and a few rain chances, with no sustained cold or any snow chances in sight. Sorry snow lovers!
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
Any lingering showers move away and the afternoon is dry with at least some sun returning as temperatures tumble into the 40s and then into the upper 30s by evening. Expect winds to shift from the west and remain rather brisk, gusting up to 25mph, which will help to usher in the cooler air. Skies remain mostly cloudy through midday, with some partial clearing possible by mid-to-late afternoon. After spending Thursday night in the 50s, Friday night will be much colder, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s, and a brisk breeze continuing to add an extra chill.
SATURDAY
We will see a rare chillier day on Saturday, which will actually feel like an early January day should. Expect partly sunny skies, a continued blustery breeze, and highs only in the mid 30s. Since northwest winds remain active and gust at times to 30mph, wind chills likely remain below freezing all day, for the first time since the day after Christmas. This won't be as bitter a cold as our Christmas arctic blast, but it will be a seasonably cold Saturday, if but for one day.
SUNDAY AND MLK MONDAY
The rest of the holiday weekend looks quite nice, as the cold and wind from Saturday ease and abundant sunshine prevails. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with highs inching up to around 40 degrees on Sunday and then the low to mid 40s on MLK Day Monday. Winds will be lighter, so there won't be as much of a chill.
REST OF NEXT WEEK
Winter will remain on hiatus, with milder temperatures prevailing the rest of the week, with highs mostly in the 40s and perhaps another 50° day sneaking in to the mix late in the week. That means skiers and snow lovers will have to continue to exercise their patience, as they have all winter. Expect the chance of some rain showers on Tuesday and then again later Thursday, but no big storms appear to be in the offing.
