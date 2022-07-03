Monday we will continue to see plenty of sun, seasonably warm temps in the mid 80s and low humidity. (In fact, in the last 30 years on the 4th, we’ve only had 9 occasions in Allentown where it was dry with seasonable temps or lower. Of those 9, only 1 had low humidity as well.) It will be great weather for outdoor activities in the evenings and afternoons. Higher humidity and thunderstorm chances will return later Tuesday and once again towards the end of the week on Friday. Highs remains squarely in the 80s the next seven days, with no 90-degree heat in sight, a common theme so far this summer.
SUNDAY NIGHT
A great night for Sunday night fireworks, with mostly clear skies, light winds, and low humidity by early July standards. Evening temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s but will get cool compared to normal overnight, with lows around 55-60 degrees come morning.
MONDAY (JULY 4TH)
A great day for any July 4th celebrations, with another day of seasonable warmth in the mid 80s, low humidity, and plenty of sun. From daytime parades to nighttime fireworks, the weather will fully cooperate with any and all outdoor plans you may have, from the Poconos to the shore and every place in between. It won't get quite as cool Monday night, with a more seasonably warm night in the mid 60s expected.
TUESDAY
Humidity will be on the rise come Tuesday, and so will our thunderstorm chances. There is even the chance for some severe storms, as areas south and west of the Lehigh Valley are under a 'slight' risk for severe storms on Tuesday. We'll have to see if the higher humidity arrives in time to fuel those storms or if that severe threat stays just to our southwest where the air is more unstable. Highs will be in the low 80s on Tuesday.
LATER THIS WEEK
Wednesday and Thursday look mainly dry, with minimal (but not zero) rain chances and a mix of clouds and sun both days. Thursday night and Friday will be our next opportunity for some scattered showers and storms, with highs all week remaining in the low and mid 80s. The 90-degree heat, which has been relatively scarce this summer, will remain scarce for the foreseeable future.
TRACK THE WEATHER: