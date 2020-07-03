We've all heard of "sweater" weather, but what about "sweating" weather? More often than not looking at the week ahead, that's exactly what we'll be doing with plenty of 90-something degree days paired with lots of humidity. And today is one of em! Friday's temperatures will soar into the lower and middle 90s out ahead of an approaching cold front. The front is sinking north to south across the area, triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and early at night.
Behind that boundary, the heat eases back a bit for the Fourth of July Saturday. And while high pressure keeps most of the Holiday dry, a stray storm can't be entirely ruled out late in the day before giving way to a bright "Buck" moon at night. Then, Sunday begins a prolonged stretch of 90 degree days lasting into next week with pop-up variety storms possible each day, save Sunday.
FRIDAY
We're saving the hottest for last this week, with mostly sunny skies for a good part of Friday sending highs into the low to mid 90s for most of us.
Some clouds will bubble up and mix in with the sun in the afternoon, especially north of the Lehigh Valley. And as a cold front approaches from the north late in the day, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop across upstate New York and drop south into northeastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey late in the day.
The best thunderstorm chances Friday afternoon will be north of Interstate 78, with that shower and storm chance moving south in the evening and overnight but gradually diminishing as the night progresses.
Humidity levels inch higher as dew points rise through the mid and perhaps upper 60s in spots, which will drive the heat index higher into the 90s.
SATURDAY (FOURTH OF JULY) AND SUNDAY
It looks like our cold front will settle south of the area for the start of the holiday weekend, which will suppress the 90 degree heat farther to our south as well. So seasonably warm mid 80s are expected for high temperatures for the holiday, thanks to a cooler east to northeast wind behind our front.
While the front will mark a change in temperatures, it won't bring a refreshingly comfortable air mass in its wake, so expect the humidity to linger into the weekend but perhaps ease a bit compared to Friday's higher levels.
A stray shower or thunderstorm can't entirely be ruled out, but most of the Fourth of July looks dry.
Highs on Sunday will inch up to near 90 degrees, and the already small thunderstorm chance on Saturday diminishes even further Sunday, which looks primarily dry.
Look for a moonlit night tucked between the two weekend days with lows in the middle 60s. You'll spot Jupiter and Saturday nearby the full "buck" moon, too.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Temperatures will continue to inch up through early next week, with 90-degree high temperatures, and perhaps a string of 90-degree days, increasingly likely.
A daily thunderstorm will remain a fixture in the forecast, but only isolated storms are possible and most of the time will remain dry. Most of the area hasn't had a heat wave yet, which is officially three or more days in a row with highs of at least 90 degrees.
Next week, a heat wave looks likely for many.