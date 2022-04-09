A deep upper level trough with our jet stream has been moving overhead to start the weekend leading to cooler than normal temperatures, limited sunshine, and scattered showers. In fact our Saturday morning got off to a damp start as a period of steady rain moved through thanks to a quick moving low pressure system tracking northward through the region. Once that feature moved away during the afternoon, we certainly saw drier times with some sunny breaks, but a few showers still moved through on occasion. Winds were also a bit gusty at times Saturday, and afternoon high temperatures reached the mid 50s. Our upper level trough will remain in place for Sunday along with a gusty northwesterly wind leading to quite the cool blast of air. We anticipate highs to struggle to even get above 50 degrees on Sunday, and once more, winds will be gusty, and a few afternoon showers are not out of the question. The good news for warmer weather fans is that a pretty significant pattern change looks to unfold next week. A ridge in the jet stream will replace our aforementioned trough and strong surface high pressure will center itself to our south. This combination will lead to a return of a southwesterly wind flow which will push high temperatures back into the 70s for a few days next week. A couple weak frontal boundaries will bring slight chances for showers at the start of next week and again mid to late week, however no significant rainfall is expected from these features.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY
Some of our scattered showers from the afternoon Saturday will linger into our early evening hours before dissipating for good late. It’s not even out of the question an isolated downpour, some small hail, or a brief clap of thunder occurs with some of these showers too. Eventually, we should all be dry tonight as skies gradually turn out partly cloudy. It will be a chilly one for sure as overnight lows drop back into the mid 30s. The aforementioned upper level trough should start to exit for Sunday meaning we probably see a bit more sunshine compared to Saturday with just the slightest of chances for a shower or two, mainly in the afternoon. It will also be cold enough that some parts of the Poconos might even see some conversational snowflakes. Sunday will be a blustery day for sure this time of the year as sunshine to start mixes with clouds during the afternoon, and high temperatures struggle to even get above 50 degrees, with a northwest wind occasionally gusting to 30 miles-per-hour adding an extra chill to the air. Winds will gradually subside Sunday night as skies eventually turn rather clear and overnight lows drop to some really chilly levels again in the low to mid 30s.
MONDAY
A pretty significant pattern change will start to unfold at the start of next week as the upper level trough from the weekend that was responsible for the cool air exits stage right out to sea. The trough will get replaced by a ridge while surface high pressure will strengthen over the Carolinas and position itself just off the Southeast coast eventually. The result will be a return to a south or southwesterly wind flow for our region which in turn will drive in some much warmer air. Monday should see a return to more pleasant afternoon highs back in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. A weak warm front moving in may touch off a brief shower late in the afternoon or at night, but overall much of the region looks to remain dry at this point Monday and Monday night.
TUESDAY
Other than some early pesky clouds Tuesday thanks to Monday night's warm front, the day should turn out mostly sunny as high pressure moves overhead. Temperatures will really start to take off Tuesday as our southwesterly wind flow will be well established. Look for afternoon highs to reach the low and mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday at the moment looks to be the most challenging day to forecast over the next week, mainly when it comes to temperatures. It appears a backdoor cold front will drop in from our north Tuesday night and then settle somewhere across the region on Wednesday. There will be a sharp contrast in temperatures between either side of the front and we've seen forecast model guidance change its positioning of the front from run to run which ultimately leads to big temperature differences from run to run. At this point, we are leaning a little cooler for highs on Wednesday going with upper 60s, but there's a chance those temperatures could be significantly warmer or significantly cooler depending on where exactly the backdoor front ultimately sets up shop. No matter where the front is positioned, one thing that does seem certain for Wednesday is that we'll see mostly cloudy skies, and there might even be a shower or two, especially during the afternoon.
THURSDAY
Forecast model guidance seems to be more in agreement on Thursday suggesting that our backdoor cold front from Wednesday will lift well north of the region as a warm front for Thursday putting us back into a solid warm sector. At the same time, a cold front will approach from our west leading to mostly cloudy skies along with a couple of showers. Even though the day looks rather cloudy with a few raindrops, that doesn't look to stop temperatures from taking off as a southwesterly wind raises highs back into the mid 70s.
