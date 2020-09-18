A cold front quietly slid through last night, sweeping the remnants of what was once Hurricane Sally on out into the Atlantic and out to sea. Outside of a little rain along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor towards the shore last night, the rest of us wrapped up what has been a dry week, in a pattern than may keep things dry through most of next week as well. While the lack of rain remains a constant in the forecast, the temperatures will offer a little more variety through next week. With fall beginning Tuesday morning, the next few days represent the end of the summer season, which will actually feel quite fallish with unseasonably cool highs in the mid 60s and downright chilly overnight lows around 40 degrees. Then as fall gets underway next week, we ironically warm things up quite nicely, with highs around 75 to 80 degrees the second half of next week. Besides the small chance of a shower next Thursday night or Friday, it's dry as far as thee forecast can see.
TONIGHT
High pressure over the Great Lakes and eastern Canada will flex its muscles tonight leading to plenty of clear skies across the region. A north breeze will remain a little gusty at times, certainly early on, and this breeze will continue to drive in a very cool and dry air mass that sets the stage for an October feel this weekend. Overnight lows will drop all the way back into the low and mid 40s, with some upper 30s in the higher elevations.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure over southeastern Canada will continue to control our weather through the weekend, providing lots of sun but a cool northeast flow of air around it. Afternoon highs will only be in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees cooler than normal for mid-September, with nighttime lows not far from 40 degrees, including some mid to upper 30s in the normally colder spots. Saturday will be the cooler feeling of the two days with a little more of a brisk breeze compared to Sunday when our high nudges a bit closer and winds diminish a bit.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our high pressure continues to be the main weather player on the map, providing continued cool sunshine on Monday and milder sunshine on Tuesday, the first day of fall. Hurricane Teddy will likely be somewhere between Bermuda and the Canadian Maritimes, providing big surf along the northeast coast but hopefully nothing else. Highs will again be in the mid 60s Monday, warming into the low 70s Tuesday as fall begins at 9:31am that morning.
LATER NEXT WEEK
As our high slowly sinks down the East Coast, our winds shift to a warmer westerly direction, allowing highs to warm into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday, perhaps touching 80 degrees on Thursday ahead of a weak cold front, That front is our only chance of a passing shower or rumble of thunder, right now centered on Thursday night into early Friday. But the chance is fairly small, so many of us may stay dry through the next seven days.