After last week's extended fall preview, there's no doubt that summer is back and is alive and well this week. That means plenty of heat and plenty of humidity, and an occasional thunderstorm here or there, basically every day through Friday. So it's a broken record forecast until then, and here's the tune that it's playing. Every day will be no worse than partly sunny with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine, and each afternoon and evening will bring a chance of a few pop-up t-storms, even though much of the time remains dry. Each afternoon will see highs around 90 to 95 degrees, meaning our first heat wave of August is likely this week. Meanwhile, those comfy 50° nights from last week are long gone, replaced by muggier lows near 70° each night this week. Where and when any thunderstorms pop up each day will be the only variable day-to-day, with those thunderstorm chances increasing a bit late in the week. A late week cold front, later Friday into Saturday, should provide some relief by the weekend, as long as it doesn't slow or stall before sliding through our area.
TONIGHT
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight, with the chance of a evening thunderstorm in one or two spots and then perhaps a shower or some drizzle anytime overnight, along with some areas of fog. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. So gone are those comfy sleeping nights, and some stickier summer nights are here to stay.
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
It's the "3-H's" through the middle and end of the week, namely hazy, hot, and humid. Expect partly sunny skies each day, with that late day or evening thunderstorm chance a daily fixture in the forecast. Daytime highs will be in the lower half of the 90s, with the high humidity driving the heat index higher into the 90s each afternoon. No widespread severe weather is expected this week, but any thunderstorm all week can produce frequent lightning and some heavy downpours, given the high humidity.
THIS WEEKEND
Depending on the speed of our cold front, relief will either arrive by Saturday, or perhaps more likely now, later Saturday. Lingering warmth and humidity means a few showers or t-storms may linger on Saturday, especially if our front is slower, leaving Sunday to be the drier and comfier weekend day. If the front is quicker, Saturday will be nicer as well. But with a trend to slow down fronts this summer, bet on Sunday being the nicer weekend day for now. Let's plan for upper 80s with lingering stickiness on Saturday, then comfier low 80s Sunday for now.
