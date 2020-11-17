After a stormy end to our weekend as a rare November squall line brought widespread wind damage as it swept through Sunday evening, the week ahead looks rather quiet by comparison. In fact, outside of a few rain or snow showers today, and even then not for everyone, it’s a mostly dry forecast between now and the weekend. While the dry weather is a constant, the temperatures certainly aren’t. It’s increasingly cold over the next 48 hours as brisk west to northwest winds usher in some unseasonably chilly weather that will reach its coldest level Wednesday and Wednesday night. Cold in this case will mean only in the low 40s by day and perhaps as low as the low 20s at night. Then it’s a nice warming trend for late in the week and the weekend, one that will send high temperatures close to 60 degrees by Saturday and Sunday. With high pressure more or less in control of our weather, there’s no more squall lines, and little to no measurable precipitation in the forecast for the foreseeable future. So hang in there over the next few days as it gets colder, for you’ll be rewarded with a weekend warm up!
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
A cold front will slide through during the first part of the day, delivering a reinforcing shot of colder air as well as another round of brisk and chilly winds. Expect highs to only be in the mid to upper 40s, with a blustery west to northwest breeze adding a chill to an already chilly day. There will also be more in the way of clouds, although still mixed with some occasional sunshine, and a few showers are possible too. Given the increasingly colder air, it could be rain or snow showers, with snow showers more favored in the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. The ground could even whiten in a few mountain spots as well. Feels like temperatures will remain in the 30s for much of the day today.
TONIGHT
Our cold front that will have moved through during the day today will be sliding off the coast tonight taking the clouds and precipitation with it. Early on in the evening at least, we’ll still have to allow for a lingering rain or snow shower, but once we get deeper into the nighttime, we can expect no precipitation with skies turning out mainly clear. Winds will stay gusty on occasion, and with overnight lows expected to drop all the way down into the upper 20s, wind chills may actually get as low as the upper teens on occasion.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will likely be one of the coldest days (and nights) of the fall so far, with lots of sunshine, yet highs struggling to inch above 40 degrees. A still brisk breeze will add a chill, and keep wind chills around or below freezing much of the day. As high pressure finally builds overhead later Wednesday night, clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop all the way down into the low 20s.
THURSDAY
High pressure will center itself to our south and offshore as we progress through Thursday. It will be another dry day with a fair amount of sunshine filtered through high clouds. While Thursday morning will start very cold, the afternoon will get a little warmer compared to Wednesday thanks to our wind direction changing to the south and southwest. Look for the highs to return to the upper 40s. Winds should also finally be much lighter compared to the first half of the week.
FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND
Get ready for a nice warming trend, as high pressure slowly slides off the East Coast but maintains control of our weather, and keeps a warmer southwest wind coming. That will send highs into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees Friday, and likely at or just above 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Nighttime lows, while still chilly and in the 30s, won’t be as cold as earlier in the week, and look for a nice temperature recovery each day with no worse than partly sunny skies. A Monday cold front would be our next chance of any measurable rain, mainly later in the afternoon and at night.
TRACK THE WEATHER: