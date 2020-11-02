A cold front came blasting through Sunday afternoon bringing with it plenty of clouds, some gusty showers, and certainly quite the shot of cold air. After highs got a little warmer Sunday compared to Saturday climbing back into the mid 50s right out ahead of our front, we now get set to drop back to some winter-like numbers for the start of the new week. Highs today will struggle to even climb through the 40s, and to go along with that, we’ll have strong northwesterly winds that could gust as high as 50 miles-per-hour. Factor that breeze in, and it will feel like it’s no warmer than just above freezing throughout the day. Some lake effect snow showers will track across parts of the Poconos this morning and a few of those flakes might even sneak into areas a little further south. Chilly air will stick with us into Tuesday, although highs should get a little warmer back near 50 degrees, and winds shouldn’t be quite as gusty as Monday. While Tuesday will be a chilly day, we expect it to also be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure will then start building right atop the area for the rest of the week into the upcoming weekend leading to plenty of sunshine, even lighter breezes, and modifying temperatures. Midweek will be more seasonable back near 60 degrees for highs, then the numbers will really take off climbing well into the 60s, maybe even approaching 70 degrees for the latter half of the week into the weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
You’ll certainly want to grab those winter jackets if you plan on stepping out the door today. A cold front has pushed off to our east while a strong upper level trough with the jet stream has dug into our region. At the same time, high pressure centered all the way back in the Deep South is slowly trying to push towards us. The squeeze play between this high and our departing cold front offshore is creating a very tight pressure gradient. This in turn will lead to some pretty strong northwesterly winds throughout the day. The entire area is under a Wind Advisory from the National Weather Service through mid-afternoon. Wind gusts as high as 50 miles-per-hour may lead to tree and powerline damage which may also result in some outages. Please also use extra caution when driving, especially if you’re in a higher profile vehicle. The strong northwesterly winds are helping to bring in quite the chill to the region, and we can expect highs today to get no warmer than the mid 40s. With the wind factored in, it will actually feel more like it’s well down into the 20s this morning, and really no warmer than freezing this afternoon. While much of the day will be dry, the northwesterly flow over the Great Lakes will produce snow showers, some of which will work into at least parts of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey primarily in the morning. Don’t even count out the possibility that a few of those flakes work as far south as the Lehigh Valley. This should just be conversational in nature however and nothing more. Other than this slight chance to see a few snowflakes this morning, look for some fairly cloudy skies to start to gradually give way to more sunshine by the afternoon.
TONIGHT
Clear to partly cloudy skies can be expected tonight as winds continue to blow, gusting as high as 35 miles-per-hour. Overnight lows should drop to around or just below freezing, however with the wind factored in, it will feel more like it’s well down into the 20s and even the upper teens in a few spots. A weak and fast moving clipper low pressure system will come diving down across eastern Canada and swing through Upstate New York late at night dragging a cold front with it. The front will spark some rain and snow showers across Upstate New York, and a few of these may work as far south as the northern Poconos and far northern New Jersey close to sunrise on Tuesday. The large majority of the area however should not see anything.
TUESDAY
A ridge of high pressure will gradually start to nose its way back into the region for Tuesday leading to the start of a warmup that will be much more noticeable by the latter half of the week. We can expect dry weather for Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs still a bit chilly in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. While winds should be a little lighter compared to Monday, we still expect some gusts to get up to around 20 or 25 miles-per-hour adding a little extra chill to the air.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure will build overhead and center itself offshore later Wednesday leading to plenty of sunshine and a return to a southwesterly wind flow. While the morning will likely start chilly in the mid 30s, we can expect afternoon highs to get back to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Winds will also be lighter compared to the beginning of the week, so it will be a much more tolerable day to be out and about, certainly in the PM.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure will remain well in control as it anchors itself to our south and offshore. The position will keep a southwesterly wind flow going for us, and this will continue to pump in some rather warm air for this time of the year. The feeling will certainly be quite different compared to how the week started. Both Thursday and Friday should feature mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs reaching the mid 60s Thursday and upper 60s on Friday. Lows will also be getting milder at night only dropping into the mid 40s.
