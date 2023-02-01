An area of low pressure is bringing some flurries and snow showers early this morning that should wrap up around daybreak. After that clouds will start to break up leading to a partly to mostly sunny afternoon.
It remains largely dry then through the rest of the week.
By Friday, the big weather story will be the temperatures as an Arctic front slides through bringing the coldest air so far this year and since the last cold snap around Christmas time. However, the cold won't stay locked in for too long as a ridge will build in to the region bringing back 40s and possibly 50s later next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
There will be at least a little snow sneaking northward into our area that will linger into very early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy start to the day before becoming partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon.
High temperatures will stay seasonably chilly in the middle 30s. High pressure moves overhead at night, so this should lead to a dry evening with temperatures falling to the lower 20s.
THURSDAY
Guidance continues to suggest any precipitation on Thursday will remain to our south over the lower Mid-Atlantic along that stalled front so we are starting to feel more confident the day is dry.
Thursday will be partly sunny in the afternoon and a brief return to a west-southwesterly wind flow should aid in a slight spike in high temperatures getting back to around 40 degrees.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
An Arctic cold front will move through Friday bringing the coldest air of 2023. The front looks like it will be a mainly dry passage but high temperatures will only manage to reach the upper 20s and lower 30s.
The winds will also pick up Friday, leading to wind chills in the teens in the afternoon.
The biting cold comes Friday night into Saturday morning with low temperatures dropping into the single digits. And, once the blustery winds are factored in, it'll feel below zero for a large part of the area.
Despite plenty of sunshine Saturday, high temperatures will only climb to the lower 20s.
SUNDAY INTO NEXT WEEK
Unlike the last cold snap back around Christmas, this time around the cold doesn't stay in place long at all. In fact, by Sunday high temperatures will grow back to the lower 40s amid more cloud cover and a warm southwesterly flow.
It gets even warmer next week! As a ridge builds across the region, afternoon temperatures will soar back to the middle and upper 40s and even lower 50s by next Wednesday!
The next chance for precipitation will be late Tuesday into Wednesday and of course with the warmer air in place in will come in the form of plain old rain. The mild winter continues!
TRACK THE WEATHER: